Southern Cameroons Crisis: 3 Biya regime soldiers killed in Ambazonia attacks

At least three Cameroonian government soldiers were killed in two separate attacks in the country’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, security sources said Thursday.

Early Wednesday, separatist fighters ambushed government forces at a checkpoint in Binshua locality of the region, killing one soldier, an army official in the region said.

The official said that two other soldiers, who were part of a patrol in Bangshie locality of the region, were killed on the same day when their vehicle stepped on an improvised explosive device.

“We are sending additional troops to the region to secure end-of-year festivities,” said the official, who requested not to be named.

Attacks on civilians and soldiers have intensified in the region since the start of this month, according to security reports by local police.

Since 2017, separatist fighters have been clashing with government forces in a bid to establish an independent nation in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.

Source: Xinhuanet