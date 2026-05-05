CPDM Crime Syndicate: Biya extends Municipal Councillors’ mandate to 2027

President Paul Biya has once again extended the mandate of municipal councillors, pushing their tenure to February 2027. The announcement, read on state broadcaster CRTV, marks the latest in a series of postponements affecting Cameroon’s electoral cycle.

This new extension comes just months after an earlier decision in February 2026, when the Head of State announced a delay of legislative and municipal elections, effectively prolonging the mandates of elected officials.

‎The February decision was itself part of a broader trend that began earlier. In 2024, authorities had already extended the mandate of municipal councillor originally set to expire in 2025 in order to reorganise the electoral calendar and ease the scheduling of multiple elections.

‎At the time, officials argued that the move was necessary to avoid overlapping polls, including presidential, legislative, and municipal elections. However, successive postponements have since stretched the tenure of councillors well beyond their initial five-year mandate.

‎The latest extension also follows a constitutional change adopted in April 2026, which grants the president broader powers over the electoral timetable, including the ability to extend mandates beyond previously defined limits.

‎Under the previous legal framework, such extensions were capped at a maximum period of 18 months. The new provisions, however, remove that restriction, allowing for more flexible and potentially indefinite extensions.

‎The repeated delays have sparked debate among political observers and sections of the public, with some expressing concern over the impact on democratic processes and local governance. Critics argue that prolonged mandates risk weakening electoral accountability, while authorities maintain that the adjustments are necessary for stability and better organisation of elections.

‎As it stands, municipal councillors elected in 2020 for a five-year term are set to remain in office until at least 2027, pending any further changes to the electoral calendar.

Culled from Lebledparle.com