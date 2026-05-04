Iran says it is reviewing US response to 14-point plan delivered via Pakistan

Iran confirmed on Sunday that the United States has delivered its response to Tehran’s proposed 14-point plan through Pakistani mediators, and that the Islamic Republic is currently reviewing the document.

“The Americans have given their answer to Iran’s 14-point plan to the Pakistani side, and we are currently reviewing it,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a televised interview.

He clarified that the Iranian proposal is exclusively focused on ending the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and hostilities in the region and contains no provisions related to the country’s nuclear program.

“The plan we have presented is centered on ending the war. There are absolutely no details regarding the country’s nuclear issues in this proposal,” Baghaei said.

He dismissed recent reports, including a piece by Al Jazeera, which claimed the 14-point plan included a 15-year suspension of Iran’s nuclear activities and potential US-Iran cooperation on mine-sweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

“These are among the things that I believe are fabricated by the imagination of some media outlets. No such thing exists in the plan,” the spokesman said.

He pointed out that the nuclear issues that have recently been raised were covered in previous negotiations between Tehran and Washington and have nothing to do with the current plan.

The US and Israel attacked Iran in mid-June and late February as Tehran was in the midst of diplomatic talks with Washington over its peaceful nuclear program, he explained.

“We are not currently engaged in any negotiations over the nuclear issue, and decisions about the future will be made in due course,” he emphasized.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran’s immediate diplomatic and security focus remains on halting aggression across the region, particularly in Lebanon.

“We are currently concentrated on ending the war in the region, including in Lebanon,” he said. “As for other matters, decisions will be made at their appropriate time. As I mentioned, at this stage we are focused on ending the war, and we have no nuclear negotiations.”

The proposed framework is based on an initial cessation of hostilities, followed by a 30-day period during which detailed provisions would be examined, the spokesperson said.

Iran fundamentally does not accept negotiations under ultimatums or imposed deadlines, he asserted.

The spokesperson dismissed media speculations that some countries have been named as guarantors of a possible agreement between Iran and the US.

Source: Presstv