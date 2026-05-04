Ecobank Cameroun posts record 2025 profit, up 30% to 27.29 bln CFA francs

Ecobank Cameroun reported a record net profit of 27.292 billion CFA francs for fiscal year 2025, up 30% from 21.05 billion a year earlier.

The bank announced the results after its annual general meeting held on April 30, 2026, in Douala.

According to the bank, earnings exceeded budget forecasts by 34%. The figures are subject to approval by the Central African Banking Commission (Cobac), the regulator for the CEMAC zone.

The bank attributed the performance to its GTR (Growth, Transformation, Returns) strategy, higher revenues, accelerated digitalization, growth in intra-African trade, tighter risk cost management, stronger lending activity and improved operational efficiency.

Ecobank Cameroun said the profit was the highest since it began operations in 2001, despite what it described as a challenging social, political and economic environment.

Total assets rose 5% year-on-year to 616.99 billion CFA francs, 13.4% above budget. The loan portfolio surged 51% to 234.3 billion CFA francs. Net banking income climbed 10% to 55.11 billion CFA francs, while pre-tax profit rose 27% to 28.928 billion CFA francs.

Profitability improved, helped by a 3.2% decline in operating expenses and a 51% drop in net provisions, reflecting improved asset quality.

For 2026, the Cameroonian unit of Ecobank said it plans to increase deposits, improve its credit approval process and diversify revenue streams by targeting new growth areas.

Source: Business in Cameroon