Yaoundé: British Firm PROPAV explores road construction opportunities

PROPAV Infrastructure Ltd has completed an exploratory visit to Cameroon, where Paula Miguel Priego, the company’s head of financial structuring and institutional relations, met government officials to discuss road and urban development projects.

At the Ministry of Public Works, Priego discussed plans to develop the 107-km Bekoko–Limbé–Idenau corridor in the Southwest Region. The project also includes the Mutengene–Buéa section and an access road to the port of Tiko. The ministry estimates the cost at more than 113 billion CFA francs.

No timeline has been set. The government said it is still seeking partners to finance and execute the project.

The Ministry of Public Works said feasibility studies have been completed and that the project could move to the implementation phase once ongoing procedures are finalized. It added that it is awaiting a technical and financial proposal from PROPAV.

According to the ministry, the company has expressed concrete interest in the project, although no formal commitment has been announced.

Priego also met Housing and Urban Development Minister Célestine Ketcha Courtès, with the British High Commissioner to Cameroon in attendance. The talks covered several urban projects, including the “Yaoundé Cœur de Ville” programme, the urban stretch of the Yaoundé–Nsimalen highway, the Yaoundé bypass and road rehabilitation projects in several cities.

PROPAV Infrastructure Ltd says it operates in infrastructure and energy solutions, with projects in Latin America and several African countries, including Tanzania, Guinea, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire and Zanzibar.

Source: Business in Cameroon