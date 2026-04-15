The Holy Father under the Cameroonian skies: we welcome you with open arms

Anglophone Roman Catholic Bishops wrote a brilliant letter to the 93-year-old butcher in Yaoundé and suggested possible ways of ending the crisis in Southern Cameroons. Biya spurned disdainfully the Bishops. A francophone Roman Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Bafia was murdered and his body dumped inside a river. Till this day, the Biya regime has not commented on the sad incident.

Today in Yaoundé, the nation’s capital, as the sun rises over the seven hills, Cameroonian Bishops and the Prime Minister and Head of Government Chief Dr Dion Ngute extended a profound and sincere welcome to the Holy Father Pope Leo, whose presence in the divided nation marks a moment of grace, unity and renewed spiritual reflection.

Cameroon, often referred to as Africa in miniature is indeed a land of rich diversity of cultures, languages and traditions living together differently in a poorly concocted national identity. It is within this tapestry that the Cameroonian Bishops from both English and French speaking parts of the country and members of government received the nation’s distinguished guest the Holy Father Pope Leo with confidence that his pastoral mission will resonate deeply with the hopes and faith of the Cameroonian people.

The coming of the Holy Father to a sick nation is more than a ceremonial occasion. We of the Cameroon Concord News Group see it as a spiritual encounter. At a time when Cameroon is facing uncertainty, division and hardship, Pope Leo’s message of compassion, justice and peace carries particular significance. For all the faithful across the nation, Pope Leo’s presence is a reminder of the enduring strength of community, the importance of political reconciliation of both La Republique and Southern Cameroons and the call to serve one another with humility and love.

We of the Cameroon Concord News Group trust that the Holy Father’s pastoral trip to Yaoundé, Douala and Bamenda will be both meaningful and restorative. May the Holy Father Pope Leo find in our Roman Catholic churches the fervor of our prayers, in our French and English speaking communities the warmth of our Cameroonian hospitality and in our troubled nation the resilience and dignity of a people committed to faith and progress.

As Pope Leo journeys through Yaoundé, Douala and Bamenda, may his words inspire genuine dialogue, healing and renewed commitment to the common good of the Cameroonian nation. And may this visit strengthen the bonds between the Holy Roman Catholic Church and the people of Cameroon, leaving a lasting imprint on our shared spiritual journey.

Holy Father Pope Leo, Cameroon welcomes you with open arms. May your stay be peaceful, enriching and filled with the grace you so generously bring to others.

To this I put my name

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Chairman/Editor-In-Chief