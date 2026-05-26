Cameroonians in Leicester: funeral contributions must never become a marketplace for corruption

The recent creation of a Commission of Inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of funds raised for the repatriation of the remains of Tata Jeff Osife Mokube who died in Leicester in the Midlands is the most vital and commendable action toward restoring trust, accountability and integrity within the Cameroonian community in Great Britain.

It is common knowledge deep within the Cameroonian community in the UK that at any time of grief whether in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland including the Irish State, solidarity always prevail.

Whenever Cameroonians and their well-wishers contribute money to ensure that one of their own receives a dignified home-going, they do so “in good faith”, believing that their generous contributions would serve a holy and humanitarian purpose. Any insinuation that such money may have been diverted for personal gain, strikes not only at the heart of trust within the Cameroonian UK family but also at the moral conscience of the Cameroonian community itself.

Consequently, the decision by the Cameroonian community in Leicester UK to establish a Commission of Inquiry into what is now known as the Tata Jeff Osife Mokube Affair deserves widespread support. To be sure, it sends a clear message that no individual should exploit tragedy for selfish enrichment and more importantly, the Leicester UK decision demonstrates a commitment to transparency and justice, values that are indispensable in preserving unity among Cameroonians both at home and in the diaspora.

We of the Cameroon Concord News Group are happy with this decision and we hope that the inquiry will be conducted independently, professionally and without prejudice against the team headed by Ben Ntamack. The objective of this Commission of Inquiry should not be vengeance or public spectacle, but truth and accountability.

Ben Ntamack and his acolytes should know that deep within the Cameroonian community in Great Britain, those entrusted with handling community money carry a heavy moral responsibility, especially in matters involving death and bereavement. If wrongdoing occurs as it is now being reported all over the UK in the Tata Jeff Osife Mokube Affair, the Cameroonian people deserve to know the full extent of it and appropriate measures must be taken to prevent a recurrence.

Far from determining culpability, the Leicester Commission of Inquiry is also offering Cameroonians in Great Britain an opportunity for institutional reform. Cameroonian fundraising initiatives in the UK, particularly those organized in moments of crisis should be governed by clearer financial procedures, transparent reporting mechanisms and stronger oversight. In this regard, we of the Cameroon Concord News Group salute the leadership of the Manyu Solidarity Group UK for their single-guided vision towards development and unity of purpose. Diaspora communities are often most vulnerable during emergencies, and systems must exist to protect both donors and beneficiaries from abuse.

Equally important in this Tata Jeff Osife Mokube Affair is the need to preserve the dignity of the deceased and the emotional wellbeing of the bereaved family both in the UK and back home in Cameroon. The present controversy surrounding the late Tata Jeff Osife Mokube contribution is creating pain and division. A credible inquiry can help bring clarity, closure and reassurance that justice and integrity still matter.

In welcoming this Leicester Commission of Inquiry on the Tata Jeff Osife Mokube Affair, we of the Cameroon Concord News Group affirm a simple but powerful principle: compassion must never become a marketplace for corruption. The generosity of ordinary Cameroonians in the UK deserves respect, and every contribution made in the name of humanity must be accounted for faithfully.

The Cameroonian community in the Midlands now has an opportunity to turn a painful episode into a defining moment for integrity, responsibility and collective renewal.

To this I put my name

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai