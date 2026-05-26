Football: Vincent Aboubakar to leave Azerbaijani side Neftçi PFK

Vincent Aboubakar is expected to depart Azerbaijani side Neftçi PFK at the end of the current football campaign.

The experienced forward and the club have agreed to go their separate ways at the expiration of his contract in June, bringing an end to a brief but eventful spell in Azerbaijan for Aboubakar, who only arrived at the club in October 2025.

Despite showing glimpses of his quality and maintaining a respectable scoring output, the club has opted to move in a different direction ahead of the new season.

Aboubakar’s time at Neftçi PFK will ultimately last just one season. In that period, the Cameroonian international managed to contribute nine goals and one assist across his appearances in the Azerbaijan Premier League, offering flashes of the physical presence, movement, and finishing ability that have defined his career.

However, while his numbers were solid, they were not enough to convince the club’s hierarchy to trigger or negotiate a contract extension. With his current deal running down, the decision has now been made to allow him to depart as a free agent.

Neftçi PFK’s stance appears to be part of a broader squad restructuring plan as the club looks to reshape its attacking options ahead of the next campaign. Rather than retain the Cameroonian striker, the Azerbaijani side is expected to explore alternative profiles in attack, potentially prioritising younger options or a different tactical fit.

Although Aboubakar contributed positively during his time at the club, football decisions at this level often go beyond statistics alone, factoring in wage structure, long-term planning, and squad balance.

At 33, Vincent Aboubakar remains a well-known figure in international football, with a career that has taken him across several leagues and continental competitions. His experience, physical strength, and proven goal-scoring record mean he is still expected to attract interest in the upcoming transfer window.

With his departure from Neftçi PFK now confirmed, the Cameroonian striker will be assessing his next move carefully. Options could include a return to more competitive European leagues, a move to the Middle East, or another opportunity in Africa, depending on offers and sporting ambitions.

While his stay in Azerbaijan was short-lived, Aboubakar leaves having made a measurable impact in front of goal. His nine-goal contribution ensured he remained a useful attacking outlet throughout the season, even as the club ultimately chose not to continue the partnership.

As the season concludes, both player and club now prepare to move in different directions—Neftçi PFK toward a refreshed squad identity, and Aboubakar toward yet another chapter in his well-travelled professional journey.

Source: Africa Soccer