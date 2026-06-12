UK defense crisis: Second top official resigns in less than 24 hours

Britain’s defense crisis has dramatically escalated after Al Carns, the UK Minister for the Armed Forces, resigned on Thursday, just hours after Defense Secretary John Healey stepped down over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s insufficient military spending plans.

In a sharply worded resignation letter to Starmer, Carns declared that the government’s defense investment plan falls dangerously short of the threats Britain faces.

He stated that he could no longer continue in his role because the program “neither matches the scale of emerging threats nor provides the necessary resources for the armed forces.”

Carns warned that the world has not been this unstable and dangerous in decades, while the nature of modern warfare is changing faster than the government can equip its military.

“The government is asking our armed forces to operate in a more dangerous world while giving them a budget written for calmer times,” he added.

This marks the second major resignation in under 24 hours. Healey had also warned Starmer that the current financial plans risk weakening military readiness, endangering British troops, and making the UK less secure.

The back-to-back exits of two senior defense figures reveal deep cracks at the heart of Starmer’s government, exposing a serious rift that goes far beyond ordinary budget disputes.

Source: Press TV