Biya’s Continued Stay in Power: SDF rejects any delay to legislative and municipal elections

The Social Democratic Front (SDF), one of Cameroon’s foremost opposition parties, has declared that it will firmly oppose any postponement of the country’s upcoming legislative and municipal elections, insisting that the polls must be held within the constitutional timeframe regardless of prevailing circumstances.

The position was made public by the National Chairman of the SDF, Hon. Joshua Osih Nabangi, during a press conference held on July 23, 2026, at the party’s national secretariat in Olezoa, Yaoundé.

Addressing journalists and party officials, Hon. Joshua Osih maintained that the elections represent an essential democratic exercise and warned against any attempt to delay the process. He stressed that all parts of the country, including the conflict-affected North West and South West regions, must participate fully in the elections.

“We will leave no stone unturned for elections to be held in the North West and South West regions. We cannot continue to leave our country in the hands of those who do not respect Cameroonians,” Osih declared.

The SDF chairman said holding elections across the entire national territory would demonstrate the country’s commitment to democracy and ensure that citizens are represented in national and local institutions.

He argued that the people of the North West and South West regions should not be deprived of their democratic right to elect representatives because of the security challenges affecting the two regions.

Call for Massive Voter Registration

A significant part of Osih’s address focused on voter registration, as he urged all eligible Cameroonians who have not yet enrolled on the electoral register to do so before the August 31, 2026 deadline. According to him, broad participation in the electoral process is the surest way for citizens to express their political choices through the ballot box.

He called on young people, first-time voters and all citizens of voting age to register in large numbers, arguing that elections provide an opportunity for peaceful political change.

Osih accused the current administration of failing to account to citizens and urged voters to use the upcoming polls to determine the country’s future. The SDF has been intensifying voter mobilisation campaigns in recent months as political parties prepare for both the legislative and municipal elections expected within the coming months.

During the press conference, Osih also commented on the prolonged stay abroad of President Paul Biya. The President has remained outside Cameroon for several weeks, a situation that has generated public debate and political commentary.

While acknowledging that the President had previously informed Cameroonians before travelling abroad for what was described as a private stay, Osih said citizens deserve an update on his situation.

“From a political point of view, the President of the Republic should inform Cameroonians on what is happening to him abroad as he informed us when he was travelling abroad for a brief private stay. He is an institution, and he owes us,” the SDF leader stated.

Hon. Joshua Osih has urged eligible Cameroonians who have not yet enrolled on the electoral register to do so before the August 31, 2026 deadline

“Carry the Force of Change”

Looking ahead to the elections, the opposition leader appealed to voters to rally behind the SDF in both the municipal and legislative polls. He said electing SDF councillors and Members of Parliament would provide an opportunity to strengthen local governance and parliamentary oversight while securing a better future for younger generations.

“Carry the force of change to victory during the upcoming legislative and municipal elections by taking your councils and Parliament under the SDF ticket to guarantee the future for your children,” Osih appealed.

The SDF has consistently presented itself as an alternative political force advocating democratic governance, accountability and decentralisation. The twin elections are expected to provide an opportunity to expand their influence in local councils and Parliament.

Osih also referred to recent comments by the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, who has repeatedly stated that Cameroon’s health system has significantly improved and that hospitals in the country are increasingly capable of providing quality medical care.

Referring to those assurances, the SDF chairman remarked that President Biya could return home, suggesting that the country’s healthcare facilities should be able to provide the necessary medical services if required.

The SDF’s declaration comes as political parties across Cameroon step up preparations for the forthcoming elections. The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) has already announced nationwide voter mobilisation campaigns and plans to deploy party officials across the country to strengthen voter registration efforts and prepare for candidate selection.

With the voter registration deadline approaching, political parties are expected to intensify grassroots campaigns aimed at increasing their support base. The legislative and municipal elections are expected to come up in the first half of 2027 after the mandates of Mayors and MPs were extended by Paul Biya earlier this year.

Source: Pan African Visions