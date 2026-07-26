Biya’s Extended Stay in Geneva: Minister Fame Ndongo dismisses speculation

The Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo, has firmly dismissed suggestions that the country is experiencing a vacuum in executive leadership, insisting that President Biya remains fully in charge of state affairs.

In a statement titled “Stop the Fantasies. There Is No ‘Vacancy’ at the Head of State,” Fame Ndongo argued that claims of a vacant presidency have no legal, constitutional or logical basis.

According to Minister Fame Ndongo, who doubles as the Communication Secretary of the ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Party, CPDM, Cameroon’s Constitution does not prescribe a maximum duration for a presidential stay outside the national territory.

“Claiming that executive power is vacant in Cameroon is a legal, political and logical barbarism,” he stated, arguing that no constitutional provision can be invoked to suggest that the President forfeits his authority by remaining abroad for an extended period.

The minister stressed that executive authority continues to function normally, regardless of the President’s physical location.

“There is no sleepiness at the summit of the State,” Fame Ndongo said, maintaining that President Biya continues to monitor government affairs, review official files submitted by his collaborators and issue directives necessary for the smooth functioning of the country.

He added that the President remains actively engaged in decision-making through established communication channels and administrative procedures.

Fame Ndongo also condemned what he described as the spread of misinformation and unfounded rumours regarding the Head of State. “So stop the boasting, the fabrications and the big lies,” he said, urging citizens to concentrate on their respective responsibilities instead of engaging in speculation.

Drawing on philosophical references, the minister quoted French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre’s assertion that “man is the sum of his acts,” while also invoking Voltaire’s famous call to “cultivate one’s garden” as an appeal for citizens to focus on constructive work rather than rumours.

According to Minister Fame Ndongo, Cameroon’s Constitution does not prescribe a maximum duration for a presidential stay outside the national territory.

Critics Raise Questions

Not everyone shares that interpretation. Among the most prominent critics is veteran human rights lawyer Alice Nkom, who publicly questioned the President’s prolonged absence while the country confronts multiple national challenges.

In a Facebook post, Nkom argued that Cameroon requires visible leadership at a time when citizens continue to grapple with economic hardship, political tensions and social concerns. She criticised the political stagnation and questioned why the Head of State had remained abroad for more than a month.

Nkom alleged electoral irregularities during the 2025 presidential election, criticised the postponement of legislative and municipal elections until 2027, and expressed concern over child malnutrition, violent crime and the continued detention of political activists.

Supporters of the government argue that modern communication technologies allow heads of state to govern effectively from anywhere in the world. They point to digital communications, secure government channels and established administrative procedures as evidence that state institutions continue to function.

Critics, however, contend that leadership extends beyond signing official documents. They argue that the visibility and presence of a head of state can reassure citizens, strengthen public confidence and demonstrate responsiveness during challenging periods.

As speculation continues, the official date as to when President Biya will return to Cameroon is anyone’s guess. Until such communication is made, questions surrounding the duration of his stay abroad are likely to remain at the centre of national political discourse.

For now, the country finds itself balancing two competing narratives—one insisting that constitutional authority remains fully intact regardless of geography, and another arguing that effective leadership requires not only legal authority but also visible presence.

Source: Pan Africa Visions