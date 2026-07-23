FIFA Rankings: Indomitable Lions move up despite missing World Cup

Cameroon moved up one place in FIFA’s latest world rankings despite missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup and playing no matches since the previous update.

The rankings, published on July 20 by world football governing body FIFA, place the Indomitable Lions 43rd in the world, up from 44th on June 11. The improvement did not result from any recent on-field performance. Cameroon remains on 1,481.24 points, with its rise entirely driven by results elsewhere during the World Cup and the changes they triggered in the global rankings.

Panama, for example, dropped 10 places to 44th after the tournament, allowing Cameroon to move ahead. At the same time, World Cup participant DR Congo climbed five spots to 41st, overtaking the Indomitable Lions in the African rankings.

Cameroon Drops to Eighth in Africa

Although Cameroon improved its global ranking, it slipped one place on the continent. Previously seventh in Africa, the team is now eighth after DR Congo moved ahead. Morocco remains Africa’s highest-ranked team and reached a record sixth place in the world after advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals. The Atlas Lions climbed one spot and moved closer to the world’s top five.

Senegal remains Africa’s second-ranked team despite falling three places globally to 18th. Egypt, which reached the Round of 16, climbed five places to 24th in the world and became Africa’s third-ranked nation.

Nigeria, which did not qualify for the World Cup, ranks fourth in Africa and 26th globally, ahead of Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, DR Congo, and Cameroon. Mali, ranked 53rd in the world, and South Africa, ranked 54th after climbing six places thanks to its World Cup campaign, complete Africa’s top 10.

Fourteen Places Gained Since the End of 2025

Cameroon’s latest ranking continues a steady recovery that began earlier this year. At the end of 2025, the national team was ranked 57th in the world. Since then, it has climbed 14 places, driven mainly by a 12-place jump in the January 2026 rankings, followed by one-place gains in both June and July.

The rise gradually moves Cameroon closer to its historical level, although the team remains well below its all-time best ranking of 11th in the world. Since the FIFA rankings were introduced, its average position has been 38th.

Remaining in Africa’s top 10 is nevertheless a positive sign for the team coached by David Pagou, whose appointment as head coach of the men’s national team has been confirmed by FIFA and the Confederation of African Football.

Spain Takes Over at the Top

Spain replaced Argentina as the world’s top-ranked team after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup. La Roja defeated the defending champions 1-0 after extra time in the July 19 final, with Ferran Torres scoring the winner in the 106th minute. The victory secured Spain’s second World Cup title after its triumph in 2010.

Spain climbed one place to first with 1,995.88 points and recorded the biggest points gain in the rankings, adding 121.17 points. Argentina dropped to second, followed by France, England, and Brazil. Morocco, in sixth place, is the only team outside Europe and South America in the world’s top 10.

Ranking Could Help in Future Draws

The FIFA rankings are used to determine seeding in several international tournament draws. A higher ranking can help teams avoid stronger opponents during the early stages of competitions. Cameroon’s latest rise, however, is largely mathematical. With its points total unchanged and its position in Africa slipping, the improvement does not reflect any recent sporting success.

To cement its place and move closer to the world’s top 40, the Indomitable Lions will need positive results during the next international windows. FIFA’s next rankings update is scheduled for October 7, 2026.

Source: Sbbc