Minister Mengot and Chief Tabetando: Politics must never trump humanity

Minister Victor Mengot, the political boss of the great Manyu constituency was conspicuously absent from the funeral of the late Senate Vice President His Royal Highness Chief George Tabetando.

Minister Victor Mengot’s reported absence from all the funeral rituals in honour of the late Chief Tabetando allegedly because of political differences, is deeply disappointing. To be more accurate, it is shameful, disgusting and disgraceful to the entire Manyu community and calls for a new kind of political leadership to represent Manyus in Yaoundé.

Victor Mengot’s decision is not only unfortunate but it reflects a troubling disregard for basic Cameroonian values of respect, compassion and national unity.

For men like Minister Victor Mengot who do not know, a funeral is not a political rally in Mamfe, Yaoundé or Douala. It is a solemn occasion where family, friends, colleagues and even political rivals come together in harmony to honor a life that has ended.

Throughout Cameroonian history, leaders have set aside their differences at moments of grief because death reminds us of our shared humanity. Political disagreements should never become an excuse to withhold respect from someone who served the nation.

Chief George Tabetando’s passing should have been an opportunity for all Manyu leaders particularly those of the ruling CPDM party regardless of political affiliation or personal disagreements to demonstrate maturity and statesmanship. Choosing not to attend Chief Tabetando’s funeral solely because of political differences sends the wrong message to the Cameroonian people. It suggests that political rivalry is more important than decency and that division outweighs dignity.

Minister Victor Mengot’s conduct deserves very strong criticism because it undermines the values expected of public officials in a Cameroon going through very difficult time. Citizens look to their leaders not only for policy decisions but also for examples of character. At times of national mourning, leadership is measured by humility, empathy and the willingness to rise above partisan conflict.

If Minister Victor Mengot’s absence was indeed motivated by political differences, it was a shameful, disgraceful and deeply regrettable choice. The post of a cabinet minister in the Biya government carries responsibilities that extend beyond politics. Respect for the deceased and sympathy for grieving families should transcend personal or political disputes.

The nation deserves leaders who can disagree fiercely in public life yet still stand together in moments of loss. That is the hallmark of true leadership and democratic maturity. Politics is temporary; respect for human dignity should be permanent.

To say that President Biya sent Minister Mengot on a mission abroad on the same day that His Royal Highness Chief Tabetando was going home to rest, is simply not true.

Minister Victor Mengot will want Manyus to forget this nasty action! But Manyus as a people will never forget.

To this I put my name

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Chairman/Editor-In-Chief

Cameroon Concord Group