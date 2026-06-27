Venezuela earthquake: Condolence message from the Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization

I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and the people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected during this difficult time, and we wish a swift and full recovery to everyone who has been injured.

The people of Venezuela have always shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of adversity. We are confident that they will stand strong, rebuild their communities, and emerge from this tragedy with unity and determination.

I also call upon governments, humanitarian organizations, and the international community to extend every possible assistance to Venezuela. In times of crisis, global solidarity, compassion, and cooperation are essential in helping those affected recover and rebuild their lives.

The World Media Organization stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela. Together, through humanity and collective support, we can help bring hope and relief to those in need.

Gautam Karve

Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization