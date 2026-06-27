Venezuela quake death toll nears 1,000

The death toll of the Venezuela earthquake has reached close to 1,000 as more international rescuers arrive in the country at a crucial time.

Two strong earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude rocked Venezuela within seconds of each other on Wednesday, causing many structures to collapse in the country’s north, including in the capital Caracas, trapping people under the rubble.

According to the government statistics, 920 people have been killed and 3,360 others injured. However, many more people are still unaccounted for, and as time passes, they are feared to be perishing under the rubble.

Venezuelan authorities announced more than 50,000 people remain missing in thousands of collapsed structures.

Rescuers keep searching for survivors, and families wait desperately for news of their missing ones.

La Guaira region, north of Caracas, has been hit the hardest.

Natacha Diaz told media that her two daughters, aged 22 and 23, were still trapped under the rubble of a collapsed mall in La Guaira.

“They were with their friends,” she said. “I just want them to be found. I have faith and hope that they are there.”

“I just want them back with me. They are all I have, please.”

At least 243 people have been rescued from under the rubble of collapsed buildings in La Guaira, so far.

The news of the people who have been rescued alive “brings us joy that they can embrace their families and loved ones,” Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said at a televised briefing on Friday.

There have been 214 aftershocks since the quakes started, she added.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said almost 2,000 international rescue workers are taking part in the search operation.

Fletcher told the media on Saturday that rescue teams from different countries were still pouring into Caracas.

He stressed that the first 72 hours after the earthquake were “crucial.”

“It’s absolutely grim, it’s devastating, and for us, we are driven on minute by minute, hour by hour, by the sound of the survivors underneath the rubble.”

“We cannot pause for a second while we hear them, but the worst thing is when those voices go quiet. We’re determined to save as many lives as we can.”

Source: Press TV