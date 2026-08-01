Biya’s Health: CPDM political bureau must act before uncertainty becomes crisis

Speculation surrounding President Paul Biya’s condition and political future has once again exposed a fundamental weakness in Cameroon’s governance: the absence of a clear and credible transition strategy. Whether the rumor proves true or false is ultimately secondary to the larger issue. A nation of millions cannot afford to have its future held hostage by uncertainty.

The responsibility now rests squarely with the Political Bureau of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM). As the governing party and the country’s dominant political force for decades, it has both the authority and the obligation to reassure citizens that the state remains stable, functional and prepared for every eventuality.

An emergency session of the Political Bureau should be convened without delay. Such a meeting would not be an admission of crisis; rather, it would demonstrate responsible leadership and institutional maturity. Every enduring political organization must be capable of managing succession in an orderly and transparent manner.

Cameroon stands at a defining moment. The country’s economic challenges, security concerns and aspirations of its youthful population demand leadership that is present, energetic and capable of engaging directly with the realities of the day. Prolonged ambiguity serves no one. It fuels speculation, unsettles investors, weakens public confidence and creates unnecessary political tension.

The CPDM Political Bureau should use an emergency session to chart a clear path forward by identifying and endorsing a new leader capable of uniting the party and presenting a compelling vision for the nation’s future. Such a decision should be guided by competence, integrity, experience and a commitment to national cohesion rather than factional interests.

This is not merely about preserving the fortunes of the CPDM. It is about protecting the stability of the Republic. History has shown that countries fare best when leadership transitions are managed through strong institutions rather than uncertainty and rumor.

Cameroonians deserve clarity. They deserve confidence that their institutions are prepared for tomorrow regardless of today’s speculation. The ruling party has an opportunity to demonstrate that it places the nation’s interests above political hesitation.

The time for silence has passed. The time for decisive, responsible leadership is now. The CPDM Political Bureau should convene an emergency session immediately and provide the country with a clear, credible roadmap for the future through the selection of a new national chairman.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai