A deserter facing an arrest warrant for fraud, the former head of Paul Biya’s military intelligence bureau has broken his silence from Europe. His accusations against the secretary-general of the presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh are rocking Yaoundé.

Accusations from exile

The former intelligence chief, who is currently characterized as a deserter and is facing an arrest warrant for fraud, has used his position in Europe to target one of the most powerful figures in the Cameroonian government.

His claims against Ngoh Ngoh have triggered a political scandal in Yaoundé, as they come from an individual who once held a high-level security role within the presidency’s inner circle.

Context of the dispute

The situation is complicated by the legal status of the accuser. Having left the country, he now faces official warrants related to fraud allegations, while simultaneously attempting to challenge the reputation of the Secretary-General.

The intensity of the reaction in the capital suggests that the claims have hit a sensitive nerve within the administration of President Paul Biya.

Implications for the presidency

The scandal highlights internal frictions within Cameroon’s top security and administrative apparatus. Because the accusations originate from a former military intelligence lead, they carry a weight that typically causes significant disruption within the halls of power in Yaoundé.

As the situation develops, the presidency has yet to provide a formal response to the specific claims made from Europe.

Source: Businessselitesafrica