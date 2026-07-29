Bishop Emeritus Lysinge: May he enter with joy, into the house of the Father

With profound sorrow but unwavering faith in the promise of the Resurrection, we join the Catholic faithful, the people of Mamfe Diocese, and the entire Christian community in mourning the passing into eternal glory of His Lordship Bishop Emeritus Francis Teke Lysinge, the pioneer Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mamfe.

Bishop Francis Teke Lysinge was more than a shepherd of souls; he was a visionary, a builder of faith, and a father to generations of priests, religious and lay faithful. Appointed by Pope Saint John Paul II as the first Bishop of the newly erected Diocese of Mamfe in 1999, he accepted the enormous responsibility of laying the foundations of a young diocese with remarkable courage, wisdom and unwavering trust in God.

During his episcopal ministry from 1999 to 2014, Bishop Lysinge dedicated himself tirelessly to evangelization, the formation of clergy, the promotion of Catholic education and the strengthening of healthcare and pastoral structures across the diocese. Under his fatherly leadership, the Diocese of Mamfe experienced remarkable growth in parishes, vocations and Catholic institutions, leaving behind a vibrant local Church that continues to flourish today.

A humble servant of Christ, Bishop Lysinge lived by his episcopal motto, “Fiat Voluntas Tua” — “Thy Will Be Done.” His life reflected deep humility, simplicity, compassion, and steadfast fidelity to the Gospel. Whether celebrating the Eucharist in remote communities, encouraging catechists, mentoring young priests or comforting the suffering, he embodied the loving presence of the Good Shepherd.

His legacy extends far beyond buildings and institutions. He inspired hope where there was despair, nurtured unity among God’s people, and planted seeds of faith that continue to bear fruit throughout the Diocese of Mamfe and beyond. His pioneering work laid the firm foundation upon which his successors have continued to build.

Today, as Bishop Aloysius Fondong Abangalo announces his passing into eternity, the Church gives thanks for a life generously offered in the service of God and humanity. Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we rejoice in the certainty that Bishop Francis Teke Lysinge has gone to meet the Lord whom he faithfully served for decades as priest, bishop, teacher, and shepherd.

May the angels lead him into paradise. May the saints welcome him into the heavenly kingdom. May Christ, the Eternal High Priest, reward His faithful servant with the crown of everlasting life.

Farewell, Bishop Francis Teke Lysinge.

Your faith inspired us.

Your leadership strengthened us.

Your humility touched us.

Your legacy will endure for generations.

May you enter with joy, into the house of the Father Amen.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai