Yaoundé says undeclared gold exports cost state CFAF577 billion in 5 years

Over the past five years, the fiscal revenue shortfall caused by discrepancies between officially declared gold exports and volumes shipped abroad is CFAF577.51 billion in Cameroon. The figure was presented as part of ongoing reforms announced during a joint press briefing in Yaounde by Acting Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Fuh Calistus Gentry, and Minister of Communication and Government Spokesperson, René Emmanuel Sadi.

According to data released by mining authorities, Cameroon officially recorded only 1.897 tons of gold exports through Customs and the National Mining Corporation, SONAMINES, between 2021 and 2025. Meanwhile, authorities estimate that 46.219 tons of gold were likely exported during the same period.

The resulting discrepancy of 44.322 tons represents gold that authorities say was exported without corresponding declarations in official records. Government estimates place the value of the undeclared volume at CFAF 1,941.19 billion, with the resulting fiscal revenue shortfall estimated to be CFAF 577.51 billion.

Data show that the largest discrepancies occurred in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, officially declared exports amounted to about 742 kilograms while exports abroad reached 15.2 tons, leaving a gap of 14.46 tons. In 2024, declared exports stood at approximately 644 kilograms compared to 12.2 tons exported, resulting in a difference of 11.56 tons.

Recovery measures and sector reorganization

Authorities said tax and customs recovery procedures have been initiated both within Cameroon and abroad to recover revenues lost as a result of gold smuggling and under-declaration. To prevent future losses, the Directorate General of Taxes and the Directorate General of Customs will now participate directly in gold collection operations at mining sites alongside SONAMINES. Under the new arrangement, taxes will be collected at source before gold leaves production areas.

The measures are part of a broader restructuring of Cameroon’s gold industry aimed at improving production traceability, strengthening export monitoring and securing public revenue. Under the revised framework, the Ministry of Mines will continue to formulate mining policy, issue permits and oversee regulation of the sector, while SONAMINES assumes responsibility for monitoring production, collecting the state’s share of output and supervising the marketing of precious minerals from artisanal and semi-mechanized operations.

Government officials said investigations found that discrepancies between production, collection and export figures were largely linked to under-reporting by operators rather than the disappearance of state-owned gold.

The reforms introduce tighter supervision of production sites, minimum delivery requirements and enhanced monitoring of gold recovery processes. Authorities have also identified more than 200 mining companies operating without proper authorization. According to information presented during the July 15 briefing, 137 of these operators have already been referred to the courts, while others may regularize their status subject to penalties and compliance requirements.

The disclosure comes as Cameroon seeks to increase mining’s contribution to economic growth and public finances. During the same briefing, government officials announced that five major mining projects; including the Bipindi-Grand Zambi and Kribi-Lobé iron ore projects, the Minim-Martap bauxite project, the Bidzar marble project and the Colomine industrial gold project could generate close to FCFA 1 trillion in the short term through production, infrastructure development and employment creation.

Recent government reforms are intended to increase declared gold production, improve tax collection, strengthen national mineral reserves and support the transition from artisanal and semi-mechanized operations toward industrial mining.

According to figures presented by the Ministry of Mines, the recovery of revenues linked to undeclared gold exports and the formalization of mining activities now form part of the government’s wider strategy to maximize returns from the country’s mineral resources while supporting ongoing investments across the sector.

Source: Business in Cameroon