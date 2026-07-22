Yaoundé begins preparations for Archbishop of Canterbury’s visit

The Government of Cameroon has begun preparations for the official visit of the Archbishop of Canterbury and Head of the Anglican Communion, the Right Honourable Sarah Mullally, scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 4, 2026.

Preparations gathered momentum on July 20 when the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella, chaired a high-level coordination meeting with a British delegation led by the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to review logistical and protocol arrangements for the visit.

The official programme of the Archbishop’s visit is expected to include meetings with state authorities, religious leaders and members of the Anglican community, alongside other activities aimed at strengthening partnerships and fostering mutual understanding.

The preparatory session brought together Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, senior officials of the Ministry of External Relations, the High Commissioner of Cameroon to the United Kingdom, and representatives from several government institutions involved in the organisation of the visit.

Discussions focused on ensuring the smooth conduct of the Archbishop’s stay in Cameroon, including diplomatic protocol, security, logistics and coordination among the various institutions concerned.

The visit by the Right Honourable Sarah Mullally is expected to further deepen the longstanding relations between Cameroon and the Anglican Communion while reinforcing cooperation between Cameroon and the United Kingdom in areas of shared interest. The visit also carries significant religious importance, providing an opportunity for engagement with Anglican faithful and church leaders in Cameroon, while promoting dialogue on peace, reconciliation and social development.

Government authorities expressed their commitment to ensuring the success of the visit, as the visit is widely seen as another step in consolidating Cameroon’s diplomatic engagement with international partners while highlighting the important role of faith-based institutions in promoting peace, unity and sustainable development.

Culled from Pan African Visions