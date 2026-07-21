Boeing sues Cameroon Airlines over $179M claim tied to 1995 crash

Boeing has sued Cameroon Airlines in federal court in Seattle, alleging the state-owned carrier violated a decades-old aircraft purchase agreement by pursuing nearly $179 million over a 1995 crash, according to a complaint filed Friday.

The lawsuit asks a judge to rule that the contract bars Cameroon Airlines’ claims and requires the airline to pay Boeing’s defense costs and cover any judgment in the case filed in Cameroon.

Boeing is also seeking damages for an alleged breach of contract, along with attorneys’ fees, costs and prejudgment interest.

The dispute involves a Boeing 737-200 that was delivered to Cameroon Airlines in Seattle on Aug. 30, 1985.

The aircraft crashed Dec. 3, 1995, while attempting a go-around in Douala, Cameroon. Five of the 76 people aboard survived.

Cameroon Airlines sued Boeing and Pratt & Whitney in Cameroon on Nov. 8, 2024, according to Boeing’s complaint.

The airline alleges Boeing failed to install an alarm or signaling system that could notify pilots of the loss of an engine.

It also alleges Boeing failed to develop a training program for conducting a go-around during landing with one engine not operating.

Cameroon Airlines is seeking 103.1 billion FCFA, which Boeing valued at about $179 million when it filed the Seattle lawsuit.

That includes about $40 million for a replacement aircraft, $130 million for operating losses and $8.7 million for reputational harm.

Boeing contends those claims are barred by the companies’ 1984 purchase agreement.

Boeing said the contract included a provision releasing it from claims involving defects in the aircraft or its manuals beyond the warranties included in the agreement.

All of those warranties had expired by the time of the crash, according to the complaint.

The agreement also included a provision covering services Boeing provided after the aircraft was delivered, including flight training.

Boeing argues that provision requires Cameroon Airlines to defend the company, pay its legal expenses and cover any judgment arising from the case in Cameroon.

Boeing said it demanded that Cameroon Airlines honor those obligations on Nov. 26, 2025, but received no response.

The company also said it has not been properly served with the Cameroon lawsuit.

The Seattle complaint cites the Cameroonian government’s investigation of the crash.

Boeing said the final report found that the aircraft lost control during a go-around after an engine fan blade failed and reduced its performance.

Investigators also cited the delayed or slow execution of the go-around procedure, according to the complaint.

The fan blade had been installed in 1993 by Sabena, Cameroon Airlines’ maintenance contractor, Boeing said. Boeing said it did not manufacture or sell the blade and was not involved in its installation.

Boeing also said the investigation did not identify the aircraft’s design, manufacturing, manuals or Boeing-provided training as factors in the crash. None of the report’s safety recommendations was directed at Boeing, the complaint says.

According to the lawsuit, the purchase agreement is governed by Washington law. Boeing said the Seattle court has jurisdiction because the aircraft was assembled and delivered in Washington and the contract called for delivery in the state.

Cameroon Airlines entered liquidation in 2006. The Cameroon lawsuit was filed through Bekolo & Partners, which has acted as the airline’s liquidator.

Boeing said it does not concede that Cameroon Airlines remains an operating entity or that the liquidator still has authority.

The company said it filed the Seattle case to enforce its rights under the aircraft purchase agreement.

Culled from finance.yahoo.com