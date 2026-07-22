Lebialem set to welcome Cameroonians and Africans in Berlin

The city of Berlin, Germany, will come alive with the vibrant spirit of Cameroon and Africa as the Lebialem Cultural and Development Association Europe (LECUDA Europe) hosts its Annual Residential Convention from July 31 to August 1. This highly anticipated gathering will be held under the distinguished patronage of His Majesty Foreke, the Atemangwat of Essoh-Attah whose presence underscores the cultural significance and prestige of this year’s convention.

The event promises to be a remarkable celebration of African heritage, unity, development and cultural pride. It will bring together Cameroonians and Africans from across Europe and beyond for two memorable days of networking, cultural exchange, traditional displays, dialogue and community-building.

At a time when Africans in the diaspora continue to play a pivotal role in promoting development back home, the convention serves as an important platform to strengthen bonds, share ideas, preserve cultural values and inspire collective action for sustainable progress. Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage with traditional leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, youth and community stakeholders committed to advancing the welfare of their people.

The presence of His Majesty Foreke, the revered Atemangwat of Essoh-Attah, symbolizes the enduring connection between traditional institutions and the African diaspora. His participation reflects a shared commitment to preserving cultural identity while fostering development initiatives that benefit communities in Cameroon and across Africa.

The organizers are extending a warm invitation to all Cameroonians, Africans, friends of Africa, cultural enthusiasts, business leaders, students and families to attend this landmark convention in large numbers. Whether you are seeking to reconnect with your roots, build meaningful relationships, explore investment opportunities, or simply experience the richness of African culture, this convention offers something for everyone.

Guests can expect an exciting lineup of traditional music and dance performances, cultural exhibitions, networking sessions, discussions on development and moments of celebration that showcase the beauty and diversity of Cameroon and the African continent.

As Berlin prepares to host this prestigious event, the call is clear: let every Cameroonian and every African in Europe answer the call of unity and solidarity. Let us gather to celebrate our heritage, strengthen our communities, and demonstrate that together we can preserve our traditions while building a brighter future for generations to come.

Mark your calendars for July 31 to August 1 and be part of history in Berlin. Come with your family, friends, and loved ones. Let us fill the venue with the colors, rhythms, and unity of Africa, making this year’s Lebialem Cultural and Development Association Europe Annual Residential Convention one of the most successful and memorable gatherings ever held.

Together, we celebrate our culture. Together, we promote development. Together, we build a stronger African diaspora.

By Awungia Basil

President Lecda France