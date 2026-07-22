Issa Tchiroma Calls for Overthrow of Biya’s Government

Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary has made a direct appeal to the country’s defence and security forces, urging them to facilitate his return from The Gambia, where he says he is living in forced exile.

In a message on his official Facebook account and addressed to members of the National Gendarmerie, the Army, the Air Force, the Navy and the Fire Brigade Corps, Issa Tchiroma reiterated his rejection of the official results of the October 12, 2025 presidential election, which declared incumbent President Paul Biya the winner.

Issa Tchiroma maintains that he won the election and described himself as the “President-elect” of Cameroon.

Addressing military personnel, Tchiroma paid tribute to their role in defending the nation’s territorial integrity, maintaining peace and protecting citizens in accordance with the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Tchiroma promised that, if he assumed office, he would modernise the country’s defence forces and improve the welfare of military personnel. “Under my leadership, I will ensure a more professional, stronger and more modern army with a status that matches your role and the risks and threats we all face,” he said.

The exiled opposition leader accused the current administration of refusing to recognise the will of the electorate and claimed to have initiated international legal proceedings to defend democracy and human rights in Cameroon.

He further alleged that Cameroonians were facing persecution and intimidation, accusing what he described as “misguided elements” within the security services of acting against the population.

Tchiroma also claimed that he received overwhelming electoral support during the 2025 presidential election, including significant backing from members of the defence and security forces. These claims differ from the official election results announced by Cameroon’s electoral authorities.

Calling on members of the military to remain faithful to their constitutional responsibilities, Tchiroma urged them to uphold the sovereign will of the people. “Remember that you have sworn an oath to serve the Cameroonian people,” he told members of the armed forces. “You must take your responsibilities and not allow yourselves to be drawn into this calamitous path with no future.”

In the strongest part of his address, Tchiroma appealed directly to the military to facilitate his return to Cameroon. “I solemnly ask you to come and take me home from The Gambia where I find myself in constrained and forced exile,” he said.

“I am eager to be by the side of my people, the Cameroonian people who elected me, and to serve them with honour and loyalty for a brighter future.”

Tchiroma Bakary added that he believed it was his constitutional duty to preside over this year’s Armed Forces Day celebrations (on August 14), as Commander-in-Chief, based on his claim that he was the legitimate winner of the 2025 election.

The appeal comes as Tchiroma continues to challenge the official outcome from abroad. Cameroon’s electoral authorities declared President Paul Biya the winner of the poll with 53.7 per cent, a result that Tchiroma and some opposition supporters have rejected. The official election results gave Tchiroma 35.2 per cent of the votes.

Source: Panafricanvisions