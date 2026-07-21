China invites Cameroonian exporters to Shanghai Import Expo

China’s Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E. Xu Yong, has invited Cameroonian businesses to take part in the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will run from November 5 to 10, 2026 at Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Centre. The invitation was issued during a recent press briefing held at the Chinese Embassy in Yaounde. According to the Chinese Embassy, Cameroon will be participating in the event for the fifth consecutive year. Chinese authorities are encouraging a stronger presence from Cameroonian exporters, either through registration coordinated by Cameroon’s Ministry of Trade or through the expo’s online participation platform.

Presented as the world’s first national-level exhibition dedicated exclusively to imports, CIIE brings together government agencies, international buyers, distributors, retailers and manufacturers from across the globe.

According to Ambassador Xu, the China International Import Expo offers foreign businesses a first-class official channel to access the Chinese market, connecting them directly with a large number of professional buyers and consumers. H.E. Xu Yong added that participation allows companies to improve brand visibility, identify business partners and better understand demand trends in the Chinese market.

“An open China offers immense opportunities across its territory. We hope Cameroonian exporting companies will take part on a large scale [… ] and benefit from the dividends of China’s opening-up,” Ambassador Xu said.

The invitation comes against a backdrop of expanding bilateral trade. Between January and April 2026, bilateral trade volume rose by 10 per cent year-on-year, with Cameroonian exports to China climbing 23.5 per cent, according to figures cited by the ambassador. He said China remains Cameroon’s leading trading partner.

Since May 1, 2026, China has applied a zero-tariff policy covering all products from the 53 African countries with which it holds diplomatic relations. “We hope the Cameroonian side will fully seize this opportunity to increase its exports of quality products to the Chinese market,” the Chinese Ambassador said.

Several Cameroonian agricultural products, including cocoa beans, coffee beans, dried chilies, sesame and heat-treated beef horns, have already secured sanitary and phytosanitary clearance for the Chinese market. China’s customs authority has also launched a “green corridor 2.0” simplifying access procedures for African agri-food products such as dried peppers, cashew nuts and coffee beans, removing the need for country-by-country access protocols.

Source: Business in Cameroon