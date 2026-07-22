US military identifies 3rd soldier killed in Iranian strikes on Jordan base

The United States military has confirmed that a third service member is dead following last week’s Iranian attack on an air base used by American forces in Jordan, identifying the soldier as 28-year-old Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad from New York.

Rampersad was assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command in Ansbach, Germany. She served as a 25U Signal Operations Support Specialist, according to the US army.

On Monday, the Pentagon identified First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Private First Class Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Carrollton, Texas, as the two other soldiers who were killed during Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, on July 17.

Private First Class Isabella Gonzales

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced following the attack that two service members had lost their lives, while another was unaccounted for.

First Lieutenant Tyler Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii

The next day, US military officials said that troops had discovered unidentified remains and that a verification process to examine the remains was in progress.

The Pentagon has now stated that Rampersad is thought to be the missing soldier, and her official designation is currently “Duty Status–Whereabouts Unknown,” with the assumption that she is “believed to be deceased.”

The latest fatalities raise the number of US soldiers killed since the onset of the US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28 to 18, while the total number of wounded has climbed to 447, according to figures from the Department of War.

Last month, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, facilitated by Pakistan, aimed at ceasing their strikes and achieving a sustainable peace agreement. However, tensions flared once more last week in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to reciprocal attacks between the two sides.

Source: Presstv