Canal+ drops TF1 channels from its Cameroon pay TV package

Canal+ subscribers in Cameroon have lost access to several of France’s most popular television channels after the pay TV operator ended its distribution agreement with TF1 Group.

The move, announced on July 1, follows the collapse of negotiations between the two companies over a new carriage agreement. As a result, TF1 Group’s channels have been removed from Canal+ packages across Africa, including Cameroon.

The channels affected are TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI, Ushuaïa TV and Histoire TV. The decision removes a significant part of the entertainment, news and documentary programming previously available to Canal+ subscribers.

A smaller content offering

Canal+ is one of Cameroon’s leading pay TV providers, offering subscription packages ranging from CFA5,000 per month for its Access package to CFA28,000 for the Tout Canal+ package, which also includes access to Netflix.

Its packages combine local and international channels covering movies, sports, news, children’s programming and documentaries. The loss of TF1 Group’s channels reduces the range of content available to subscribers. TF1 is known for its news broadcasts, entertainment programs, drama series and live sports coverage. LCI is one of France’s leading 24-hour news channels, while Ushuaïa TV and Histoire TV specialize in documentary programming.

Dispute over distribution terms

In a statement, Canal+ said it had “taken note of the failure of discussions” with TF1 Group over renewing their distribution partnership. The company added that it remains willing to resume negotiations and reach what it described as “a reasonable, balanced and sustainable agreement” that protects the interests of both parties. TF1 Group expressed regret over the decision, saying it deprives loyal viewers of channels they value and could also affect the documentary sector.

The broadcaster said the dispute has prompted it to reassess its distribution strategy as streaming services and digital platforms continue to reshape the television market.

A familiar dispute

This is not the first disagreement between the two companies. In 2022, Canal+ also stopped broadcasting TF1 Group channels after the two sides failed to agree on financial terms for renewing their contract.

That dispute eventually went to court before the companies reached a new agreement that restored the channels to Canal+ packages. The latest breakdown reflects broader tensions in the television industry, where broadcasters are seeking higher fees for premium content while distributors face rising programming costs and increasing competition from streaming platforms.

Immediate impact for subscribers

For Canal+ customers in Cameroon, the changes take effect immediately. Until a new agreement is reached, subscribers will no longer have access to several popular TF1 programs, even though subscription prices remain unchanged.

The dispute could lead some customers to reconsider their subscriptions as competition intensifies between traditional pay TV operators and digital streaming services across Africa.

Source: Sbbc