The burning of the State Counsel’s Office in Mamfe demands answers

The destruction of the State Counsel’s office in Mamfe the chief town in Manyu Division today is a deeply troubling event that strikes at the heart of public institutions and the rule of law in English speaking Cameroon.

Regardless of who is ultimately responsible, the incident has intensified public concern and renewed questions about security, accountability and governance in Anglophone Cameroon.

In the absence of a transparent and credible investigation involving all state actors and the civil society, speculation will inevitably flourish. Citizens are already questioning whether state actors, armed groups or other interests may have played a role in setting up the huge fire. Such suspicions underscore the widespread erosion of public trust that has accompanied years of conflict and instability in Southern Cameroons.

What English speaking Cameroon needs now is not rumour or political point-scoring by members of the ruling CPDM crime syndicate but facts. Authorities should ensure that investigators are allowed to work independently, that evidence is preserved and that the findings are made public. Any attempt to conceal the truth as witnessed with the Mamfe Divisional Hospital would only deepen public skepticism and further damage confidence in state institutions.

The burning of a judicial office is not merely an attack on a building; it is an attack on the administration of justice itself. The people of Manyu Division deserve clear answers and those responsible—whoever they may be—must be held accountable through due process and the law.

Only a thorough, impartial investigation can establish the truth and help restore confidence in public institutions.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai