Cameroon Concord News to put up an obituary announcement on Biya soonest

For weeks, the people of Cameroon have been left to grapple with one question that should never have become a national mystery: Where is President Paul Biya?

The prolonged absence of the world’s oldest serving head of state has fueled intense speculation both within Cameroon and across the international community. In any democracy, prolonged uncertainty surrounding the condition and whereabouts of a sitting head of state would demand prompt, factual and transparent communication from the authorities. Instead, Cameroonians have been met with silence, secrecy and a climate in which even discussing the president’s health has reportedly become a matter of legal risk.

Governments do not own the truth. They hold it in trust for the people they serve. When a nation’s leader disappears from public view for an extended period without credible official updates, speculation is inevitable. It is not journalists who create rumors; it is official silence that gives them life.

Unity Palace has both the responsibility and the means to put an end to the uncertainty. A clear, verifiable statement detailing President Biya’s whereabouts, his capacity to discharge the duties of his office and the constitutional arrangements in place—if any—would go a long way toward restoring public confidence. Such transparency would serve not only the Cameroonian people but also the country’s institutions and international partners.

Cameroon Concord News has a duty to report facts, not rumors. We also have an obligation to ask difficult questions when those entrusted with public office refuse to provide answers. We therefore call upon the Government of Prime Minister Dion Ngute to immediately issue a comprehensive and credible statement addressing President Paul Biya’s prolonged absence.

Should the government continue to withhold basic information regarding the Head of State’s status and whereabouts, Cameroon Concord News will be left with no other option than to put up an obituary announcement on Biya soonest. The burden of ending speculation rests squarely with Prime Minister Dion Ngute and his cabinet, which possesses the information the public, has every right to know.

History has repeatedly shown that transparency strengthens governments, while secrecy weakens public trust. Cameroon deserves facts, not whispers; accountability, not censorship; clarity, not uncertainty.

The time for silence has long passed.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai