Bishop Francis Lysinge: revisiting his courage to step aside

The Bishop has defined in practical terms, the true meaning of leadership, in a country held hostage by a gerontocracy. Surely he personifies the leader that Cameroon needs.

The decision of Bishop Francis Teke Lysinge to retire from his exalted position as Bishop of Mamfe Diocese, upon reaching the canonical age (75years) for the retirement of bishops on December 28, 2013, speaks of an uncommon courage and humility. By stepping aside and walking away from the ephemeral active Episcopal ministry in favour of a well-deserved retirement; a spiritual life dedicated to prayer, Bishop Lysinge has set a template for true leadership, not only in the spiritual world but in the secular too.

A prodigally gifted man, Bishop Lysinge is an erudite and well-travelled scholar, whose ebullient stature and convivial nature are ably augmented by his simplicity. He is also an urbane social crusader and motivator with a self-effacing and unassuming style. What’s more? He is tenacious with a magnanimous disposition, but he is not vociferous. Besides his pastoral and intellectual pedigree, he has been a dogged promoter of justice and champion for the poor, and an inspiration to many who have met him. An intellectually sophisticated man of distinction, Bishop Lysinge knows when to quit the stage, and has chosen to leave honorably; when the ovation is loudest.

This move has, naturally, shocked not only the community of Catholic faithful in Mamfe Diocese, the entire Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province, but even the whole nation. For the reasons that the Bishop was both the spiritual head of the local Church, and pioneer Bishop of Mamfe Diocese, this move cannot but bear in different ways – doctrinal, spiritual and moral implications for the church. Bishops are men of no mean influence. As ecclesiastical authorities, they have their Diocese as their constituency, and as servants in the Lord, they enjoy the powers and privileges that high public office bestows. Besides being men of demonstrable spirituality, they are also men of perceptible moral stamina, champions of faith and instruments of peace and compassion, and defenders of human dignity. In short, Bishops are great men. Being part of this clique carries a great responsibility. This in itself speaks volumes of the prestige, power, authority, and influence that attend this one-of-a-kind office; privileges and appurtenances that would derange the thinking of and entrap most mortals.

Not so for Bishop Francis Lysinge. His candor in admitting that, “after fourteen years as Bishop of Mamfe, and forty-seven years as a priest, by the grace of God, the Holy Father rightfully thinks that I deserve some rest from active pastoral ministry. I will therefore, be at the service of my bishop, the Most Rev. Andrew Nkea, once I hand over the baton to him upon reaching the canonical age for the retirement of bishops, on the 28th of December 2013” is worthy of commendation and his example is rare, in present day Cameroon; where the mantra is: “he is up, so he must be brought down; he wants my post, so I must destroy him; pull him down and take his place.” Announcing the appointment of his successor in a pastoral letter entitled “Something Beautiful for God”, Bishop Lysinge said: “it was my wish that (Mamfe) Diocese be assigned a Coadjutor who will govern with me for a while to ensure that there is a smooth transition when I turn the canonical age of retirement. From the very beginning of my Episcopal ministry, I have always prayed for a smooth transition so that the work of evangelization in our young diocese of Mamfe continues without any interruption…I did not want to leave things to a vague future after I retire”

However one looks at it, Bishop Lysinge’s Episcopal retirement is indeed an epochal event. There has not been one in the Mamfe before. It is, therefore, important to emphasize the lessons – spiritual and temporal – to draw from this unusual incident; lessons that are worth commending to all men and women in leadership positions at any level in Cameroon; where the humility to admit to advancing age or failing health is viewed as a sign of weakness. The country is replete with too many ignoble examples of sit-tightism. In contradistinction, Bishop Lysinge had no difficulty recognizing that both the strength of body and mind are necessary to fulfil the episcopal ministry entrusted to him. His popularity as the “Peoples’ Bishop” is a measure of the trust placed on him, his distinct attribute as a leader; his incorruptibility, courage, sincerity, firmness and decisiveness. These traits, highly required of a true leader, are sadly in short supply with Cameroonian leaders.

Put in perspective, between a choice to remain in office while still capable of providing effective leadership; and the desire to respect the rules of engagement and stand down for another able shepherd, Bishop Lysinge chose the latter. By putting the common good of Mamfe Diocese above his self-interest, Bishop Lysinge demonstrated that he has conquered the self; indeed, he has waged and won the first and the greatest of all human struggles, without compromising principles. This is the hallmark of greatness. In truth, the work of a bishop is to be a father; responsible to those for whom he cares but at the same time accountable to the Lord for the divine commission given by the Good Shepherd Himself; to be faithful is to be true to the One who is the Way, the Truth and the Life, not seeking personal gain or private fulfilment but always and only what the Lord requires.

Therefore, the Ministry of a Bishop is not measured in terms of achievements or successes but is understood only in the language of faith, hope and love. Steadfast in faith, inspired by hope, and motivated by love, Bishop Lysinge employed his eloquence and personal charisma to articulate an evangelization campaign that brought the “medicine of mercy” to thousands of Christians and non-believers alike. He was unwavering in this pursuit. An intellectual of no mean order, Bishop Lysinge, read the signs correctly that, after 51 years in the service of the Lord, he is entitled to a well-deserved rest from active episcopalism. Surely he personifies the leader that Cameroon needs.

The appointment of Andrew Nkea as Coadjutor Bishop of Mamfe Diocese could not have been more proverbial. However, among those who have known Bishop Nkea or followed his career, the appointment was not a surprise. In Bishop Lysinge’s own words, Bishop Nkea: “is my spiritual son, having been his spiritual director in the Major Seminary in Bambui. As an efficient administrator and canon lawyer, he will definitely lead our diocese along the beautiful path of God. It is a happy coincidence that the then Bishop of Buea, Most Rev. Pius Awa, charged the Bishop-Elect, then his Secretary and Chancellor of the Diocese of Buea, to prepare for my Episcopal ordination in Mamfe on the 21st of April 1999. He read the bull of my appointment by the Holy Father at that mass. How mysterious are the ways of God! Who could tell that fourteen years later, the one reading the bull will take over from me? How mysterious are the ways of God! How unfathomable his ways!”

As admirers wait to see how the new Bishop would engage his flock, Bishop Nkea should be reminded that being a Bishop lends him a transcendent voice that translates his position to a call to duty. The trickling effects of his profound intellect, cultural intelligence, motivating power, and solicitude, as well as the influence of his new position should be harnessed to resolve the hydra-headed problems bedevilling not just Mamfe Diocese, but the entire country. In practical terms, this would entail turning his lectern into a bully-pulpit to fight not only for the souls of his congregation, but for the cause of all Cameroonians; speaking truth to power, when and where necessary.

As the first Bishop of Mamfe Diocese is celebrated in impressive words and colours – a well-deserved celebration – the question for the Catholic faithful and Cameroonians is: what lessons can be learned from Bishop Lysinge? His retirement signals a new direction in the Mamfe Diocese, as well as introduces a new value into, not just the Diocesan leadership, but leadership everywhere. Deriving from this, it may be said that any man worth the honour of leading at any level must have the humility, the courage, and the selflessness to, in a manner of speaking, walk away from it all. It is in this context then that it can be said that, like great men who define real greatness by challenging the spirit of their age, Bishop Francis Lysinge has, by his decision to retire, altered the spirit of the age in Cameroon where a gerontocracy has taken the nation hostage. And in doing so, he defined in practical terms, the true meaning of leadership. The lessons of his episcopal ministry ought to be paramount and imbibed by present and future Cameroonian leaders.

By Ekinneh Agbaw-Ebai