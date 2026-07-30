A lasting gesture of solidarity with Bishop Lysinge: Thank You, Governor Peter Obi

There are moments in history when a single act of generosity quietly shapes the future in ways that few could have imagined. Such acts often transcend politics, nationality including personal interest and it becomes enduring symbols of human solidarity. One such moment occurred when Governor Peter Obi of Nigeria extended a helping hand to the Diocese of Mamfe in Cameroon through the late Bishop Francis Teke Lysinge.

During the African Synod on the Family in Enugu, Bishop Francis Lysinge had the opportunity to meet Governor Peter Obi. In their brief audience, the Bishop shared the immense challenges facing the Diocese of Mamfe, particularly the struggle to complete the Cathedral and the Bishop’s House projects. The Diocese was young, resources were scarce and the dreams of the faithful depended greatly on the goodwill of friends.

Governor Peter Obi did not merely listen; he acted. He generously contributed ten thousand US dollars to support these important projects. It was a remarkable gesture not because of the amount alone, but because it reflected a profound belief that the Church’s mission deserves support wherever it serves humanity. Governor Peter Obi’s generosity crossed national borders, demonstrating that compassion recognizes no artificial boundaries.

History would later reveal an extraordinary irony. The Bishop’s House in Mamfe, whose construction benefited from Governor Peter Obi’s contribution, became the venue where Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was received during a discreet visit to Mamfe in connection with discussions surrounding the implementation of the Bakassi Agreement between Nigeria and Cameroon. What began as an act of kindness toward a struggling diocese ultimately contributed to creating a space that would later host an event of diplomatic significance between two neighbouring nations.

More importantly, Governor Peter Obi’s gift strengthened the pastoral mission of the Diocese of Mamfe. The Cathedral and the Bishop’s House were not simply buildings of brick and mortar. They became centers of prayer, administration, pastoral care and service to thousands of Catholics and members of the wider community. They stand today as reminders that generosity invested in faith communities produces dividends that extend far beyond the original intention.

As we remember the late Bishop Francis Lysinge, whose vision and perseverance laid the foundations of the Diocese of Mamfe, it is fitting also to acknowledge those who stood with him during moments of difficulty. Governor Peter Obi was one of those friends. His support came at a time when it was needed most and it remains part of the living history of the Diocese.

In a world often divided by politics, ethnicity and national borders, Governor Peter Obi demonstrated that authentic leadership is measured not only by governance but also by compassion. His willingness to support a Cameroonian diocese reflected the shared values that unite Africans: brotherhood, faith, mutual respect and the conviction that we rise by lifting one another.

The clergy, religious and faithful of the Diocese of Mamfe have every reason to remember this gesture with gratitude. Acts of generosity may fade from newspaper and television headlines, but they remain etched in the memories of those whose lives they transform.

To Governor Peter Obi, we say thank you. Thank you for believing in the mission of the Church beyond your own country. Thank you for standing beside Bishop Francis Lysinge during a crucial chapter in the history of the Diocese of Mamfe. Thank you for demonstrating that true leadership leaves behind not only policies and speeches but also enduring legacies of hope, generosity and service.

May this noble act continue to inspire leaders across Africa to build bridges of friendship, support institutions that serve humanity and recognize that the greatest investments are often those made in people, faith and the common good.

To this I put my name

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Chairman/Editor-In-Chief

Cameroon Concord News Group