Nearly half of Americans support arrest of Netanyahu in US

A recent opinion poll has revealed that almost fifty percent of all Americans back the detention of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his travels to the United States under an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip.

According to the poll carried out by The Economist and YouGov, approximately half of the participants view Netanyahu as a “war criminal,” while 43% of those surveyed believe that Israel’s activities in the besieged and war-ravaged Gaza Strip amount to genocide.

The survey was conducted between July 25 and 27, and included 1,559 American adults.

The results indicated that 49% of respondents believed Netanyahu should be detained if he came to the United States, whereas 27% disagreed with that approach and 23% expressed uncertainty.

The survey revealed that 47% of respondents labeled Netanyahu as a “war criminal,” while 24% did not agree with that description. An additional 29% indicated that they were unsure.

Regarding the war in Gaza, 43% believe Israel’s actions constitute genocide, whereas 24% do not agree. Approximately 32% reported feeling uncertain.

The findings come amid ongoing debate over the ICC arrest warrants issued on November 21, 2024, for Netanyahu and former Israeli minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare and the targeting of civilians.

Recorded conversations reviewed by The New York Times show Netanyahu and Graham discussed efforts to challenge ICC warrants by raising misconduct claims against Prosecutor Karim Khan.

The release of the poll coincided with Netanyahu’s trip to Washington. US President Donald Trump stated that Netanyahu would not be detained during the visit, while New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani initially demanded Netanyahu’s arrest but later clarified that he lacked the legal power to enforce it.

Legal authorities indicate that Netanyahu’s detention in the United States is improbable since neither the United States nor Israel is a party to the ICC. They also reference legal aspects, such as the American Service-Members’ Protection Act and matters concerning diplomatic immunity.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, killing more than 73,000 people, injuring over 174,000 and destroying about 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.

Despite an October 2025 ceasefire, Israel has continued its daily attacks, killing at least 1,209 Palestinians and injuring 3,943 others since then, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.