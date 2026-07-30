Commonwealth Games: Emmanuel Eseme wins 100m gold in record 9.83 seconds

Cameroon claimed its first medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games after Emmanuel Eseme delivered a historic performance in the men’s 100 meters. Racing in Glasgow on July 28, the Cameroonian sprinter won gold in 9.83 seconds, breaking a Commonwealth Games record that had stood for nearly three decades.

Running in persistent rain on a wet track, the reigning African champion produced the best performance of his career. His time set a new personal best, a new Cameroonian national record and a new Commonwealth Games record.

The previous Games record of 9.88 seconds had been set by Trinidad and Tobago’s Ato Boldon at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur. Eseme lowered that mark by five hundredths of a second, ending its 28-year reign. The final featured one of the fastest fields of the competition. Eseme pulled away from Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy in the closing meters to secure victory. Kennedy finished second in 9.85 seconds, a time that also broke Australia’s 23-year-old national record. Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi took bronze in 9.90 seconds.

The victory marks another milestone in Eseme’s career. After winning the African 100-meter title, he has now claimed one of the Commonwealth Games’ most prestigious athletics events against a strong field.

His winning time ranks among the world’s fastest performances this season and further boosts his prospects ahead of upcoming international competitions. Beyond the individual achievement, Eseme’s gold medal opens Cameroon’s medal count at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, giving the country’s delegation its first podium finish of the competition.

Source: Sbbc