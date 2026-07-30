Tchiroma, Akere, Kamto:  an opposition that still cannot seize the moment

More than 50 days into President Paul Biya’s latest stay in Switzerland, Cameroon has once again found itself confronting familiar questions about presidential absence, succession and the future of governance. Yet if this prolonged absence has exposed the vulnerabilities of an aging political system, it has also revealed an equally uncomfortable truth: the Cameroonian opposition remains unable to transform political opportunity into a credible national movement.

For years, opposition leaders have argued that President Biya’s long rule has exhausted the country’s political institutions and that Cameroon urgently needs democratic renewal. If that diagnosis is correct, then the president’s extended stay abroad should have represented a defining political moment. Instead, Issa Tchiroma, Akere Muna, Maurice Kamto, Joshua Osih and others have largely settled for press conferences, social media statements and isolated criticisms that have failed to generate sustained national momentum.

The problem is not a lack of grievances. Cameroon faces persistent economic pressures, youth unemployment, insecurity in several regions and widespread public frustration over governance. These concerns are real and deeply felt. What has been missing is an opposition capable of organizing these frustrations into a coherent political project.

Too often, opposition parties such as the SDF, MRC, UNDP and of late Issa Tchiroma’s majority following appear more invested in competing with one another than in building a united front. Personal rivalries overshadow strategic cooperation. Leaders who speak passionately about change frequently struggle to agree on common priorities or a shared electoral strategy. The result is fragmentation at precisely the moment when unity would carry the greatest political weight.

The inability to capitalize on President Biya’s prolonged absence also raises questions about preparation. Effective opposition movements do not wait for political openings to develop policies, grassroots networks or leadership structures. They spend years building credibility so that when circumstances shift, they are ready to offer themselves as a convincing alternative. In Cameroon, that level of preparation has often been lacking.

Many Cameroonians seeking change are left asking a difficult question: if the opposition cannot organize effectively during one of the most politically symbolic periods in recent years, how can it persuade voters that it is prepared to govern a complex country?

Criticism of the government alone is no longer enough. Cameroonians increasingly want practical proposals on economic recovery, employment, national reconciliation, decentralization, security and institutional reform. An opposition that defines itself solely by opposition risks only reinforces the perception that it has no governing vision beyond replacing those currently in power.

This is not to ignore the genuine constraints facing opposition parties. Cameroon has long been criticized by domestic and international observers for restrictions on political competition, unequal access to state resources and legal and administrative obstacles confronting opposition actors. These realities make political mobilization considerably more difficult. However, structural disadvantages cannot explain every missed opportunity. Political leadership is ultimately measured not only by the obstacles it faces but also by its ability to adapt, innovate and inspire under difficult conditions.

President Biya’s extended stay abroad has once again highlighted the uncertainties surrounding Cameroon’s political future. Yet history may judge this period not only by the actions of those in power, but also by the inability of their challengers to present themselves as a disciplined, united and credible alternative.

Political opportunities are rarely permanent. They emerge unexpectedly and disappear just as quickly. Unless the Cameroonian opposition can overcome its divisions, articulate a compelling national vision, and build genuine grassroots momentum, it risks watching another historic opening pass by—leaving the country’s political landscape fundamentally unchanged. Kamto, Akere, Tchiroma-over to you people!

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai