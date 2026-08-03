Dion Ngute admin extends RGPH-4 population census for second time

Cameroon has extended its fourth General Population and Housing Census (RGPH-4) for a second time. An order signed by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on July 30, 2026, gives census workers from August 1 to September 15 to complete the count nationwide.

The census was initially scheduled to end on May 29 before the government extended the deadline to July 31.

The latest extension is intended to allow authorities to complete the RGPH-4 and the core module of the General Census of Agriculture and Livestock, or RGAE. The two censuses have been conducted simultaneously since April 24.

According to the prime minister’s order, the additional period is intended to expand coverage of households, individuals and farms and ensure that the two censuses are comprehensive.

Census teams must identify and count households that have not yet been reached, register individuals and farms that have not yet been recorded, and check that all designated areas have been covered. Authorities must also intensify public outreach to encourage participation.

Enumerators will be redeployed to areas where coverage remains incomplete, particularly hard-to-reach locations and areas affected by logistical, security or administrative challenges.

The order gives governors, senior divisional officers and divisional officers responsibility for supervising the additional phase. They must work with mayors, traditional leaders, neighborhood and village officials, and community leaders to help enumerators gain access to homes and encourage residents to cooperate with them.

Census Has Faced Delays and Coverage Gaps

The extension follows delays in some administrative districts, difficulties reaching certain locations and insufficient coverage in several areas. A few days before the first extension was due to expire, Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji called on administrative authorities to speed up the count and improve coverage.

The government reiterated that everyone living in Cameroon is required to participate in the census. During the additional period, residents must answer questions from census workers, who can be identified by their badges and other official identification. The order states that all information collected will remain strictly confidential and is protected by statistical confidentiality laws.

The RGPH-4 is Cameroon’s first general population census since 2005 and a key tool for development planning. The findings will update the country’s demographic statistics and guide public policy in education, health, housing, employment and infrastructure.

Combined with the General Census of Agriculture and Livestock, the operation will also provide updated information on farms and help shape rural development and food security policies.

Source: Sbbc