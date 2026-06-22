Yaoundé hosts Africa’s first music publishing summit

Yaoundé is hosting the first African Music Publishing Summit (SAEM) from June 18 to 21, 2026. The event positions Cameroon as a focal point for discussions on the economic future of African music.

For four days, Cameroon’s capital is bringing together music publishers, collective management organizations, producers, creators, lawyers, digital platforms, copyright professionals and cultural policymakers from across Africa and beyond.

At the heart of the discussions are copyright protection, catalog administration, revenue collection and distribution, the international promotion of African works, and the development of a music publishing market capable of delivering better compensation for creators.

According to the organizers, SAEM 2026 includes conferences, professional workshops, B2B meetings and collaborative industry sessions aimed at building the capabilities of key stakeholders across the sector.

By hosting the inaugural edition, Cameroon aims to position itself as one of the leading hubs for discussions on the future of Africa’s cultural and creative industries.

The country, whose musical heritage includes genres such as makossa, bikutsi, mangambeu, assiko and contemporary urban music, is recognized for its artistic diversity. However, as in many African countries, the economic potential of that heritage has yet to be fully realized due to weak professional distribution channels, limited understanding of music publishing mechanisms and challenges in monetizing creative works.

Growth in African Music Revenues

The event comes as African artists gain greater visibility on digital platforms and in international markets.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) 2026 report, recorded music revenues in sub-Saharan Africa rose 15.2% in 2025 to reach $120 million. However, that growth remains highly concentrated and is largely driven by streaming, which accounts for the majority of the sector’s revenues.

This momentum does not automatically translate into better earnings for African songwriters, composers and music publishers.

That is the central issue addressed by music publishing, a business that remains relatively unknown to the general public but is a key component of the music economy. Music publishers support the commercial exploitation of creative works, administer catalogs, negotiate certain licensing agreements, track royalties generated through commercial use and help promote works in local and international markets.

For participants at SAEM, music publishing is a strategic tool that can help African creators capture a greater share of the value generated by their works. The issue extends beyond artists’ visibility on digital platforms. It also concerns the ability of songwriters, composers, performers, publishers and rights holders to convert that visibility into traceable revenues that are collected and distributed transparently.

Through its conferences, specialized workshops and professional networking sessions, SAEM aims to encourage the exchange of experiences among industry participants while fostering stronger links between African markets and international music publishing networks.

Discussions are focusing on rights collection and distribution mechanisms, opportunities created by digital technologies, catalog structuring, proper registration and documentation of works, and ways to expand their international reach beyond the continent.

These issues are particularly significant as collective management organizations and music industry professionals adapt to a rapidly changing market. The expansion of streaming, the growth of digital consumption and the use of music in advertising, film, television series, video games and online content have increased the need for more effective identification of works and rights holders. Without reliable documentation, solid contracts and effective tracking mechanisms, a significant share of the value generated by creative works can fail to reach creators.

Cameroon’s Cultural Ambitions

For Cameroon, the summit also provides an opportunity to showcase its cultural potential and emerging expertise in the creative industries. By becoming a continental platform for industry discussion during the event, Yaoundé is seeking to establish itself as a center for training, professional networking and strategic thinking in support of African artistic creation.

The organizers aim to make SAEM a lasting platform for dialogue and action that strengthens Africa’s position in the global music economy. That ambition aligns with the expectations of many industry professionals, who believe that maximizing the value of African creative works requires stronger institutions, better rights protection, higher professional standards across the industry and deeper integration into international markets.

In the long term, the challenge will be to move beyond the event itself. To deliver lasting results, discussions in Yaoundé will need to lead to concrete partnerships, regular training programs, stronger catalog management and greater transparency in rights administration. Only under those conditions can the growing international prominence of African music translate into fairer compensation for the continent’s creators.

Source: Sbbc