Biya regime begins rebuilding Bamenda Regional Hospital after fire

Cameroon has begun preparing to rebuild Bamenda Regional Hospital following the fire that damaged part of the facility last week, while a local fundraising campaign is helping finance urgent recovery efforts.

In a statement issued on July 3, the Ministry of Public Health said it has been closely monitoring the situation since the fire broke out during the night of June 29-30. On the health minister’s instructions, a team of technical experts has been deployed to assess the extent of the damage. The ministry said the assessment will serve as the basis for rebuilding the hospital in a way that is “consistent, sustainable and adapted” to the needs of the region’s main referral facility.

Government prepares reconstruction

The government’s immediate priority is to establish a detailed assessment of the damage before reconstruction begins. Officials say the goal is not simply to repair the affected buildings but to restore a key healthcare facility that serves Cameroon’s Northwest Region.

The ministry also said measures have been put in place to ensure patients continue receiving care while minimizing disruptions caused by the fire. It reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring the hospital so it can fully resume its role as one of the region’s principal public health facilities.

Fundraising supports immediate needs

Alongside the government’s response, a fundraising campaign has quickly gained momentum. According to the state-owned daily Cameroon Tribune, the initiative had raised CFA38.035 million within three days of its launch on July 1.

The campaign is being led by Felix Mbayu, Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of the Commonwealth. The funds will be used to purchase essential equipment and supplies needed to restore some hospital services while longer-term reconstruction plans are being prepared.

Contributors include business leaders, traditional rulers, public officials, community organizations and private citizens. The donations are intended to bridge the gap between the emergency response and the start of reconstruction work.

Major damage, but no casualties

The fire destroyed a building housing several administrative and technical departments. No deaths or injuries were reported, largely because emergency responders acted quickly, although the hospital sustained significant material damage. According to Cameroon Tribune, several departments have already been relocated to allow medical services to continue.

Preliminary investigations point to a possible electrical fault, although the authorities have not yet announced a final conclusion.

Opened in 1956 and designated a Level III referral hospital in 2009, Bamenda Regional Hospital plays a central role in public healthcare in the Northwest Region. The facility has around 400 beds and about 20 specialized departments, treating thousands of patients each month.

Its importance has grown further in a region affected by years of insecurity, making the restoration of the hospital critical to maintaining access to healthcare. The response to the fire is unfolding on two fronts. Emergency donations are helping restore essential services in the short term, while the government prepares a longer-term reconstruction program.

For the authorities, the challenge extends beyond rebuilding damaged infrastructure. Restoring one of the Northwest Region’s main public hospitals will also be key to preserving healthcare access in an area where public services have faced sustained pressure in recent years.

Source: Sbbc