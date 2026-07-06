Biya regime strengthens security at Douala Port

Cameroon has reinforced security at the Port of Douala-Bonabéri by establishing a new operational base for the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), the country’s elite military unit, as authorities seek to safeguard one of Central Africa’s busiest logistics hubs.

The facility was inaugurated on July 2 by Joseph Beti Assomo, Minister Delegate to the Presidency in charge of Defense, in the presence of Port of Douala (PAD) Director General Cyrus Ngo’o. The move strengthens security at a strategic piece of infrastructure that serves as Cameroon’s main maritime gateway and a critical transit corridor for neighboring landlocked countries, including Chad and the Central African Republic.

Expanded security at a strategic port

The new base brings together operational, logistics, and support units to improve coordination, speed up emergency response, and enhance rapid deployment capabilities. It is equipped with fast patrol boats, radar surveillance systems, and other monitoring equipment, and operates alongside the Cameroonian Navy’s marine commandos, combat divers, and Special Amphibious Battalion.

The installation expands security arrangements at the country’s largest logistics hub. Until now, port security relied primarily on PAD’s internal security services, the national navy, and compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, the global framework established by the International Maritime Organization to protect ships and port facilities.

Security with economic implications

The new base comes as maritime security remains a major concern in the Gulf of Guinea, where piracy, attacks on commercial vessels, kidnappings at sea, and other security threats continue to disrupt shipping. Such incidents can drive up insurance costs, delay vessel turnaround times, disrupt supply chains, and weaken shipping companies’ confidence in regional ports.

For Douala-Bonabéri, protecting port operations has become both a security and an economic priority. The port handled more than 13 million tons of cargo in 2025, a record according to PAD. Container traffic reached 183,956 TEUs, representing 62.5% of Cameroon’s total container market, based on official 2025 port performance data. Authorities say the new facility will help improve the port’s operational reliability, an increasingly important factor for shipping lines, freight forwarders, importers, exporters, and businesses that rely on regional trade corridors.

Improving operational readiness

According to BIR Coordinator General Brig. Gen. François Pelene, the unit’s previous base limited its ability to respond quickly because silt buildup around the quay slowed the deployment of patrol boats.

Relocating to the new site, with support from the Port of Douala, will allow the unit to conduct maritime operations around the clock without the operational constraints that affected the previous facility. That faster response capability is expected to strengthen the port’s ability to contain security incidents, protect vessels, and ensure uninterrupted commercial activity.

Security as a competitive advantage

Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo said securing the Port of Douala-Bonabéri remains a government priority as Cameroon continues investing in infrastructure to strengthen the port’s position as a regional logistics hub.

PAD Director General Cyrus Ngo’o described the partnership as “an essential factor for stability and competitiveness.” Beyond its military role, the new base forms part of a broader strategy to secure port facilities, protect regional maritime trade routes, and enhance the competitiveness of Douala-Bonabéri as regional ports compete for cargo traffic.

For Cameroon, the stakes go beyond security alone. In an increasingly competitive maritime industry, the ability to offer reliable and secure operations has become just as important as investments in terminals, dredging, and transport corridors.

Source: Business in Cameroon