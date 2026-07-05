Far North Region: 7 villagers killed in suspected Boko Haram attack in Dabanga

Seven villagers were killed and several others injured during a nighttime raid by suspected Boko Haram fighters in Cameroon’s Far North region, a local traditional ruler said.

The attack happened overnight Thursday into Friday in Dabanga village, located along National Highway 1 in the Waza district of the Logone-et-Chari division.

According to the traditional leader, who asked not to be named, roughly 30 gunmen arrived on about a dozen motorcycles and entered the village after dark.

When residents came out to check on the disturbance, the attackers opened fire, fearing they had been spotted. Seven people died at the scene, with multiple others hurt, the source said.

Local authorities have transferred those injured to a nearby military medical facility for treatment.

The militant group Boko Haram has been active in the Lake Chad Basin for over a decade, inflicting heavy human and material losses across the region.

Source: Xinhuanet