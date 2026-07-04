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World Cup: England v Mexico kickoff time unchanged

World Cup: England v Mexico kickoff time unchanged

Reports in Britain and Mexico said earlier Friday that FIFA was planning to move the kick-off at the Estadio Azteca from 6:00pm local time to midday due to concerns over forecast storms and flooding in Mexico City on Sunday.

However a source with knowledge of the FIFA discussions said Friday that the game would start at its original time, emphasising that “no decision was ever made to reschedule KO time.”

When asked about the potential change in kick-off, England forward Marcus Rashford said at training on Friday it would not be “ideal” but that players would take it in their stride.

“How we prepare for the game, it has to remain the same. We have to be focused, we have to be ready for anything,” Rashford said.

“I think it’s one-in-one strength of the group. Everyone is really good, players and staff,” he added.

“We’re ready for whatever challenges (are thrown at us. Obviously, it’s not ideal, but also it doesn’t mean anything.”

Source: AFP

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