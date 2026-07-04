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Pope Leo calls for ‘moderation’ in US public discourse on 250th anniversary of independence

Pope Leo calls for ‘moderation’ in US public discourse on 250th anniversary of independence

Pope Leo XIV called for “moderation” in US public discourse on Friday as the country celebrated its 250th birthday, in his first speech focused on US politics.

Without mentioning US President Donald Trump, the US pope urged Americans to find “common ground” and “unity” and spoke of how “successive waves of immigrants” had shaped the future of the country.

The video speech relayed to the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia appeared to make several points aimed at Trump’s divisive style.

Leo and Trump have repeatedly clashed in recent months over papal criticism of the harsh crackdown on immigration in the United States and of the war on Iran.

Trump has called the pontiff “weak” on crime and “terrible” on foreign policy.

The pope has said he is “not afraid” of Trump.

In his speech, Leo called for “a public discourse marked by moderation, respect for the views of others and an ongoing effort to find common ground”.

He said he hoped the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of the Independence would be the occasion of a “solemn recommitment” to the US’s founding ideals.

Source: AFP

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