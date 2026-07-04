Questions emerge over Biya’s health as family members gather in Switzerland

Fresh concerns have resurfaced over the health of the Cameroonian dictator Paul Biya following reports that several close relatives, including family members rarely seen during his overseas stays have traveled to Switzerland, where the 93-year-old head of state has been staying.

The unusual presence of members of Biya’s inner family has fueled widespread speculation about his condition, especially as Cameroon continues to receive limited official information regarding his prolonged stay in Geneva.

The controversy intensified after a sister publication Jeune Afrique reported that President Biya had been admitted to a private clinic in Switzerland after reportedly feeling unwell during celebrations marking Cameroon’s National Day on May 20. The report quickly attracted regional and international attention.

However, the Cameroonian government has strongly rejected claims that the president is hospitalized. Government spokesman René Emmanuel Sadi stated that while President Biya is indeed in Geneva, he is “by no means admitted in any medical facility” and insisted that he remains capable of overseeing state affairs. Officials described reports of hospitalization as “malicious and unfounded speculation.”

Despite these assurances, Biya’s prolonged absence from public engagements, combined with reports of close relatives gathering in Switzerland, has intensified speculation over his health and the possibility of succession discussions behind closed doors. No official evidence has been presented confirming that the relatives’ presence is linked to a medical emergency.

President Biya, who has ruled Cameroon since 1982, has frequently spent extended periods in Switzerland during his presidency. His overseas stays have repeatedly sparked rumors about his health, particularly given his advanced age and the government’s traditionally limited disclosure regarding his medical condition.

Some political commentators say the latest developments are likely to increase public debate about leadership succession in Cameroon ahead of future political milestones. Nevertheless, until independent confirmation emerges, claims regarding any severe deterioration in the president’s health remain unverified.

As of now, the only confirmed facts are that President Biya is in Geneva, Switzerland, and that the Cameroonian government denies reports that he has been hospitalized. Assertions that the presence of family members signals a critical health crisis remain speculative and have not been independently confirmed.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai