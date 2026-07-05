Tehran: 7 million metro journeys recorded during Ayatollah Khamenei funeral

More than seven million journeys have been recorded on Tehran’s metro network during the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to an official.

Hadi Zand, director of communications and international affairs at the Tehran and Suburbs Metro Operating Company, said 7,141,212 journeys were recorded across the metro network between 5:30 a.m. Saturday and 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

“A total of 7,141,212 journeys were registered on the Tehran metro network during the farewell ceremony for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution,” Zand said.

The farewell ceremony is being held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla and will continue until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, with metro services remaining available to facilitate the movement of mourners to and from the venue.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the latest round of unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

Source: Presstv