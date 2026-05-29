Football: Tottenham eye €30m move for Karl Etta Eyong

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing an ambitious summer move for highly rated Cameroonian forward Karl Etta Eyong, with the Premier League side identifying the striker as a key target to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Spain, attracting growing attention across Europe after delivering consistent performances in the Spanish top flight. His blend of physical presence, movement, and end product has made him one of the emerging attacking prospects on the market.

Eyong has registered seven goals and four assists this season while featuring for both Villarreal CF and Levante UD, a return that has significantly raised his profile among top European scouts. His ability to adapt quickly after switching between clubs has been viewed as a sign of maturity and tactical intelligence.

According to reports, Tottenham are now seriously considering a formal approach and are reportedly prepared to offer around €30 million to secure his signature this summer. The North London club believe Eyong fits the profile of a modern forward capable of adding depth, pace, and versatility to their attacking line.

The move comes as Spurs look to refresh their frontline and build a squad capable of competing consistently at the top end of the Premier League. With increased expectations and a push for European qualification, recruitment decisions are expected to focus on young, high-ceiling players who can develop within the system.

Despite being under contract with Levante UD until 2029, there is growing speculation that Eyong could be open to a move if an opportunity arises to join one of Europe’s top five leagues. The Premier League, widely regarded as the most competitive domestic competition in world football, remains an especially attractive destination for emerging talents seeking greater exposure and development.

Tottenham’s interest reflects a broader scouting trend across Europe, where clubs are increasingly targeting young, adaptable forwards capable of playing multiple attacking roles. Eyong’s profile—combining mobility, finishing ability, and link-up play—has reportedly made him a standout option within Spurs’ recruitment shortlist.

While no formal agreement has been reached, discussions are expected to intensify as the transfer window approaches. Spurs are believed to be assessing several attacking options, but Eyong’s age, potential, and recent form have placed him among their priority targets.

For the Cameroonian striker, a potential move to North London would represent a significant step in his career, offering the chance to compete at the highest level of English and European football while continuing his rapid development.

As the summer transfer window nears, interest in Eyong is expected to grow, but Tottenham’s early positioning and willingness to invest heavily could give them a strong advantage in the race for his signature.

Source: Africa Soccer