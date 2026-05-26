Italo-Cameroon relations: Yaoundé seeks Rome’s expertise for SIARC 2026

Cameroon is seeking Italian expertise in agro-processing, textiles and wood transformation for the 2026 edition of the International Craft Fair of Cameroon (SIARC), as the government looks to modernise the country’s artisan and SME sectors.

The issue was discussed on May 25 during talks between Minister of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicrafts Achille Bassilekin III and Italy’s Ambassador to Cameroon Natalia Sanginiti. According to the ministry, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation through skills transfer, industrial upgrading and business partnerships.

Cameroon wants Italian artisans specialising in agro-processing, textiles and wood transformation to take part in SIARC 2026 and lead practical workshops for local craftspeople. The fair will run from July 27 to August 5 at the National Museum in Yaounde under the theme: “Between Tradition and Modernity: How to Stimulate Innovation?”

The government is also seeking the involvement of two Italian firms to sponsor startup cohorts within Cameroonian incubators during PROMOTE 2026. Discussions also covered access to Italian machinery, technical expertise, vocational training systems and European commercial networks. Authorities said the partnership could help modernise production chains and improve quality standards in Cameroon’s artisan and SME sectors.

The cooperation agenda further includes adapting elements of Italy’s industrial district model, promoting standards inspired by the “Made in Italy” label and strengthening cooperative management systems. Italy’s SME and craft manufacturing sector was presented during the talks as a model for improving enterprise formalisation, productivity and value-added transformation in Cameroon.

The previous edition of SIARC in 2024 attracted more than 20,000 visitors, over 800 exhibitors and participants from 11 countries, with Tunisia serving as guest of honour. More than 500 artisans from across Cameroon took part in exhibitions, training sessions and commercial showcases.

According to the ministry, the turnout confirmed SIARC’s growing role as a platform for local production, business networking and international commercial exchange.

Source: Business in Cameroon