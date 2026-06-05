African banking regulators meet in Yaoundé

Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, is hosting the annual conference and meeting of the Community of African Banking Supervisors (CABS) from June 4 to 5, 2026.

Held under the theme “Strengthening Prudential Cooperation and Financial Stability in Africa,” the event brings together banking regulators from across the continent to examine how supervisory frameworks can adapt to rapid changes in the financial sector.

The discussions are expected to focus on risk management in an environment shaped by accelerating technological innovation, the expansion of digital financial services, the emergence of new financial instruments, and evolving prudential risks.

“In a rapidly changing financial environment, marked by accelerating technological innovation, the growth of digital financial services, the emergence of new financial instruments, and evolving prudential risks, it is essential to strengthen cooperation, experience-sharing, and regulatory convergence among African supervisors,” said Yvon Sana Bangui, president of the Central African Banking Commission (COBAC), the banking regulator for the CEMAC region, which includes Cameroon, Chad, the Central African Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon.

Established in Algiers on January 10, 2013, the Community of African Banking Supervisors serves as the technical arm of the Association of African Central Banks (AACB).

The organization functions as a continental platform for cooperation among African banking and financial supervisory authorities. Its mission is to promote a coordinated African approach to prudential regulation and supervisory issues.

To carry out its mandate, CABS works closely with international organizations involved in financial regulation and stability, including the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Financial Stability Institute (FSI), the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, African central banks, and international financial institutions.

Since November 2025, the organization has been chaired by COBAC, the banking supervisory authority of the CEMAC region.

Source: Business in Cameroon