Iran launches strikes against American military targets

Iran’s Armed Forces have launched retaliatory operations against American military targets in the region after fresh American aggression struck several locations in the country’s southern Hormozgan Province.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) noted how the “warmongering American regime” had attacked several locations in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm in the province earlier in the day under the “false pretext” of an American helicopter’s crash.

According to the IRGC, the American strikes had damaged a telecommunications tower in Sirik and destroyed two water reservoirs in the Bemani district of the county.

US Fifth Fleet, al-Azraq base hit in reprisal

The Corps said its Navy responded to the attacks by carrying out a retaliatory drone strike against the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The force later announced that it had also launched a missile strike against Washington’s al-Azraq base in Jordan.

According to another IRGC statement, four major targets, including F-35 warplane shelters and the command-and-control center of the “child-killing American army” at al-Azraq, were struck and destroyed.

An informed military source, meanwhile, said Iran used long-range solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles to target the shelters housing the warplanes.

The IRGC added that, in total, 21 targets at American air and naval bases across the region were hit throughout the reprisal.

Army reports drone strikes

Additionally, the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office said that, as part of operations aimed at countering the “hostile acts and harassment of the terrorist American army” against residents of southern Iran, the Army launched waves of drone operations against American bases and the radar systems of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

IRGC says operations continue

The IRGC also described the Islamic Republic’s response to enemy aggression as ongoing amid reports that the American attacks were followed by additional blasts in Jask.

It added that, should the United States continue its actions, “heavier responses are on the way.”

Shortly after the latter comments, local sources reported more strikes against American outposts in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Source: Presstv