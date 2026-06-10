Ambazonia attacks, road accidents key concerns in West Region

Security threats linked to separatist violence and a high number of road accidents remain among the main concerns facing Cameroon’s West Region, Governor Awa Fonka Augustine said during regional coordination meetings held on June 8 in Bakou, Haut-Nkam Division.

The meetings brought together members of the Administrative Coordination Committee (CCA) and the Operational Coordination Committee (CCO) to assess the region’s security and governance situation during the first half of the year.

Speaking after the sessions, the governor acknowledged that several challenges continue to affect the region. “We still have a number of challenges to address, given that separatist incursions continue in Noun and Bamboutos divisions,” he said.

Both divisions border the Northwest Region, where an armed separatist conflict has been ongoing since 2017. Armed separatist groups regularly carry out attacks across the regional border, targeting villages and security positions in Noun and Bamboutos. The governor said security forces remain fully mobilized to contain the threat and prevent further attacks.

Beyond security issues, Augustine also expressed concern over the region’s road accident record. “The rate of road accidents is not declining,” he said. Despite the continued problem, the governor said he expects the completion of rehabilitation works on the Dschang Cliff roadway and other government road projects to improve traffic conditions and help reduce accidents in the future.

Road safety has long been a challenge in the West Region, which serves as a major transport corridor connecting several parts of the country.

Authorities also highlighted growing concerns over drug use among young people. “We are facing problems related to the cultivation and consumption of cannabis and other drugs by young people,” the governor noted. In addition, poor sanitation was identified as another issue requiring attention.

The discussions underscored the range of challenges facing the West Region, from cross-border security threats and road safety concerns to social issues affecting local communities.

Officials said efforts will continue through coordination between administrative authorities, security forces, and local stakeholders to address the region’s most pressing concerns.

Source: Business in Cameroon