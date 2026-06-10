Southern Cameroons Crisis: 4 killed in bar shooting in Noni

At least four people were shot dead at a bar in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking Northwest Region overnight into Wednesday, according to witnesses and security sources.

The shooting occurred in the Noni locality when gunmen, believed to be Ambazonia Restoration Forces, arrived at the bar and opened fire.

“The Amba fighters opened fire, shooting everywhere, and in the process killed two women and two soldiers who were drinking in the bar. We have deployed additional troops to the area to track down these fighters,” a security source in the region said, adding that several others sustained serious injuries.

The Northwest and Southwest regions have been gripped by an armed separatist conflict since 2017, with separatist groups seeking to establish an independent state.

By Fon Lawrence with files fron Xinhuanet