Yaoundé, Abuja explore conditions to advance Dasin Hausa Hydroelectric Project

Cameroon’s Minister of Water Resources and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba met a delegation from Nigeria’s Mainstream Energy Solutions on May 25 in Yaounde to review progress on the proposed Dasin Hausa hydroelectric project and the studies required before it can move forward.

The project, planned downstream of the Lagdo dam, is expected to support electricity generation, flood control and irrigation while strengthening economic ties between Cameroon and Nigeria.

Discussions focused on the technical, environmental and social studies needed to assess the project’s feasibility and its impact on local communities, water systems and agricultural activity. The Nigerian delegation, led by Managing Director and Chief Executive Lamu Audu, included engineers, consultants and project managers involved in the initiative.

Cameroon’s government said the studies must provide reliable data on the project’s effects before it can be submitted to higher authorities for consideration. Officials also called for coordination between administrations responsible for energy, water management, environmental protection and land planning.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of hydrological and technical data-sharing between Cameroon and Nigeria as part of wider cooperation on managing resources in the Benue basin. A field visit to the project site is planned in the coming days to continue consultations with local communities and relevant administrations.

For Cameroon and Nigeria, the project is part of broader efforts to improve energy supply and manage recurring flooding along the Benue basin, where pressure on infrastructure and electricity networks continues to weigh on economic activity.

Mainstream Energy Solutions described Dasin Hausa as a strategic project that could deepen bilateral cooperation, support regional infrastructure development and create new economic opportunities through improved energy and water management.

Source: Business in Cameroon