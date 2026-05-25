Tehran: Qalibaf re-elected as Iranian Parliament speaker

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has been re-elected as the speaker of the Iranian Parliament after garnering a high number of votes from lawmakers.

The election for the parliament’s presiding board took place during the third annual session of the legislative body on Monday morning.

Qalibaf, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Taqi Naqdali, and Osman Salari had stood as candidates for the position of the parliament speaker.

Qalibaf managed to secure 235 of the 271 votes cast by lawmakers — the majority of the votes. Naqdali and Salari obtained 29 and seven votes, respectively.

Qalibaf has served as the speaker throughout the four years of the 11th Parliament and the first two years of the 12th Parliament.

The parliament’s presiding board consists of 12 seats: one for the speaker, two for vice speakers, six for secretaries, and three for observers.

The parliament also has 13 specialized committees, each with its own six-member presiding board comprising a chairperson, two deputy chairs, a spokesperson, and two secretaries.

Members of the parliament’s presiding board are elected by a direct vote of all representatives. However, the presiding boards of the specialized committees are elected for a one-year term by members of each respective committee

Source: Press TV